You may never have heard of the Headwaters Park Commission or Alliance. We are the nonprofit organization that designed, built, maintained and nurtured the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project for more than three decades.
As of today, management of the park and festival center has been handed over to the Fort Wayne Department of Parks and Recreation. The alliance has completed its mission and is proud of its accomplishments, having built a home for festivals and ice skating that is second to none.
For more than 30 years, Headwaters Park has served as one of the city’s flood control components and has mitigated flood damage with its 22 acres of grassy area near the St. Marys River. In 1986, the Headwaters Park Commission was assigned the task to design the 30-acre park, raise $10 million in private funds to build it and establish a maintenance endowment that now stands at more than $1 million.
Having completed its work, the commission (created by state statute) dissolved, and the nonprofit Headwaters Park Alliance was formed in 2001 to provide full-time management for the park and to continue its growth.
Despite challenges with the coronavirus pandemic, major storms and ongoing downtown construction, more than two dozen events take place in the park from April through October, ranging from festivals, weddings and nonprofit events to other charitable fundraisers.
From mid-November until late February, the outdoor ice skating rink attracts more than 20,000 skaters each year. To date, we have seen more than 475,000 skaters and spectators enjoy the rink and its amenities. Thanks to foundation grants raised by the alliance, ice skating rates have remained low and family-friendly for 20 years.
Through its stewardship and fundraising efforts, the alliance has raised $5 million over the past two decades to operate the park and make significant improvements. Among these are concrete and infrastructure repairs, landscaping improvements and additions, vaccinating more than 100 ash trees from the emerald ash borer, and establishing the outdoor ice skating rink.
Perhaps the most notable and appreciated improvements came with the Lincoln Financial Pavilion and the Madge Rothschild Pavilion.
The Lincoln Pavilion, paid for almost entirely with private dollars, covers 28,000 square feet on the east festival plaza. This welcome shelter is not only a beautiful landmark in the park and the city, but it has helped attract festivals and other events that previously did not have a home. It also provides a needed cover for the ice rink and has extended both the festival and ice skating seasons.
The Rothschild Pavilion is becoming the perfect place for smaller events, particularly weddings and nonprofit fundraisers. More than 500,000 people use these two pavilions each year.
The stewardship provided by the Headwaters Park Alliance has saved the taxpayers of Fort Wayne money by raising thousands of dollars each year from foundations, corporations and individuals. This money has gone back into the park in making many improvements and also added to the growing maintenance endowment, which is designed to help provide financial support to Headwaters Park for decades to come.
As the Alliance hands over management to the Parks Department, we are working to complete one more project.
Opened in 1996, the splash pad and interactive water feature, located in the middle of the park, is being rebuilt and refurbished at an estimated cost of $400,000. The alliance is working to make a significant contribution to the cost of the necessary splash pad repairs.
As Headwaters Park enters its third decade, hundreds of people will be living next to this popular year-round venue in new apartments. The Riverside at Promenade is nearly completed, and the Lofts at Headwaters is expected to begin soon.
We thank all of our generous private donors who helped make Headwaters Park a huge success. We turn this active facility over to the capable hands of the Parks Department.
To our board of directors, friends and volunteers, we say thank you and a job well done!