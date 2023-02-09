You or someone you know may be experiencing what has come to be known as long COVID or post-COVID syndrome.
This refers to a series of symptoms that linger or later emerge after somebody has been sick with COVID-19. Symptoms can be anything from fatigue, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations or trouble with cognitive or thinking skills, sometimes known as brain fog. It is not a rare occurrence.
According to a large review published in 2022 in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, about 1 out of 5 people who had COVID-19 has reported having symptoms of brain fog 12 or more weeks following the onset of illness.
Scientists are still trying to fully understand this virus and its impact on the body, but there are several explanations for the symptoms some are experiencing long after the worst of the illness has gone. Some of the proposed explanations include cell damage from the virus itself, damage to the body from the immune system’s response to the virus, and lack of oxygen to the brain in people who have had trouble breathing.
People who had to stay in the intensive care unit for more than 24 hours are at even higher risk of cognitive impairment after recovering from COVID-19.
The cognitive skills affected can include the ability to pay attention, remember information, multitask, or process information as quickly as usual. These problems can affect how well a person performs at work, their ability to run a household or simply function in any situation where they might use their brain.
Brain fog can be troubling since there is not necessarily a medical treatment to relieve symptoms. However, treatments are available. Similar to people who have trouble with their cognitive skills after a stroke or an accident causing head injury, people with post-COVID brain fog can work with rehabilitation professionals to do exercises and learn strategies to help them function better.
Many people have heard of speech-language pathologists or speech therapists, but might not know they can provide cognitive assessment and therapy.
Speech-language pathologists are skilled in giving tests to check a person’s thinking skills.
Such a test can help identify the specific difficulties somebody is having.
Then the therapist will partner with their client to identify helpful techniques and help the client learn those techniques so they can be used during troublesome daily tasks.
Many people already use memory strategies to remember things such as writing down appointments in calendars and setting reminders to take out the garbage. These are the types of strategies a therapist can explore with someone to figure out what will be most helpful, while introducing them to new strategies and, most importantly, giving them a chance to practice using them.
Some people also experience cognitive fatigue or feeling tired quickly after having to think a lot. In therapy, a person’s cognitive endurance can be measured during various tasks then gradually built back up. This is especially important for someone planning to work an eight-hour day.
Attention skills include keeping one’s focus on a single task, paying attention despite distractions, and paying attention to more than one thing at a time – multitasking. Difficulty paying attention can result in anything from losing track of conversations or movie plots to more serious situations such as losing track of something cooking on the stove or medications taken.
Therapy provides a safe way to practice attention skills without real-world consequences. Similar to working on memory and cognitive endurance, strategies can be used to help a person sustain attention for increasingly longer periods of time.
Speech-language pathologists all over the country have been recognizing the potential benefit of cognitive therapy for those suffering post-COVID brain fog. While out-of-pocket costs and insurance coverage for such services are common concerns, universities sometimes have free or low-cost clinics where people can go.
Purdue University Fort Wayne has a speech therapy clinic with services that are free to the community. If you are interested in finding out more, call 260-481-6410 or email csd@pfw.edu.
Jolene Lawton is a clinical assistant professor in the College of Science at Purdue University Fort Wayne and a certified speech-language pathologist. All views expressed are those of the author.