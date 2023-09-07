According to Consumer Affairs, more than 3.5 million older Americans are the victim of financial exploitation each year, and Bloomberg recently reported this exploitation may cost these older Americans as much as $28 billion annually.
Sadly, this may be only the tip of the iceberg. The National Council on Aging says only about 1 in 24 cases of elderly abuse is reported, and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center found an 8% increase in such elderly total financial losses between 2021 and 2022.
I have seen some of the people behind these statistics, and it creates one of the most difficult situations we face as financial professionals. The issue is often complicated by the fact that the potential victim may suffer from diminished cognitive capabilities that they may or may not acknowledge, and the suspected exploiter may be a family member, friend or caretaker.
The Bloomberg report estimated nearly 75% of elderly losses are to family, friends or caregivers.
If you are concerned that someone you love could be a target of such financial abuse, consider taking the following steps:
• Know the red flags that could raise an alarm.
• Among these: withdrawals that are unexplained or not typical; a third party cashing checks without authorization or forging signatures; the individual is confused about “missing funds” or unable to remember transactions or signing documents; increasing difficulty in contacting the individual; or the person displays signs of intimidation in the presence of a specific caregiver.
• Work with a financial adviser. Most advisers, especially those in a fiduciary role, are trained to spot such potential red flags and likely have protocols to address them. Most advisers and their firms also have procedures to carefully identify and review all transactions and are trained to spot suspicious trends. For example, we have protocols to report suspicious activities to corporate vulnerable client specialists who can review the situation and take corrective action, which may include local law enforcement.
• Become familiar with your loved one’s financial situation. We strongly encourage clients to invite various family members to adviser meetings. In the case of an older client, this helps ensure loved ones are aware of their financial planning goals and situation. We also strongly encourage clients to designate a “trusted person” who can serve as a resource to, for example, provide information on the person’s well-being or even how to contact them if they have become difficult to reach.
• Know what other resources exist. Several local agencies dealing with the aging may provide direction or assistance if you are concerned about a potentially exploitative situation. Local law enforcement may also be able to assist.
The primary message is to be aware that elderly financial exploitation is an issue of growing concern. While it may be unpleasant to address, it should not be ignored.
John Reimbold has been a financial adviser in Fort Wayne for more than 30 years.