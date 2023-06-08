Diapers are a necessity for infants and toddlers, yet they remain unaffordable and inaccessible to many families in our community.
The consequences of diaper disparity are profound and extend beyond mere inconvenience. Lack of access to clean diapers jeopardizes a child’s health, exacerbates the risk of infection and increases the likelihood of emotional distress for both the child and their parents.
One in three families who experience diaper need are forced to make difficult choices every month. They often resort to prolonged diaper use, resulting in diaper rash, urinary tract infections and other health issues.
Additionally, parents are more likely to experience high levels of stress, anxiety and feelings of inadequacy as they grapple with the unrelenting challenge of meeting their child’s basic needs.
Indiana has the nation’s ninth largest infant mortality rate and third highest maternal mortality rate. The fact that stress contributes to preterm births, the leading cause of infant mortality, emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue.
In addition, the leading cause of maternal mortality in Indiana is mental health.
Governmental assistance programs – such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) – typically do not cover diaper costs, leaving struggling families with few alternatives.
Nonprofit organizations and diaper banks have emerged to address the issue, but their resources are often stretched thin, needing help to keep pace with the overwhelming demand.
At Healthier Moms and Babies, a local nonprofit that aims to improve birth outcomes for mothers and their infants, we have recently expanded our diaper distribution program to meet the increasing needs of families in our community. Over the past six months, Healthier Moms and Babies has expanded diaper distribution; we have distributed more than 100,000 diapers. During this time, we have seen a significant reduction in stress as well as financial relief for families.
For those interested in helping, participating in the third annual Community-Wide Diaper Drive or donating diapers is a great way to contribute. Our website, healthier momsandbabies.org/diaper-drive, provides a complete list of locations to drop off donations. Donating diapers can make a significant difference in alleviating the stress and financial burden on families and improving their overall well-being.
Volunteering is another valuable way to support Healthier Moms and Babies’ diaper distribution program. Volunteers are critical in ensuring the diapers reach families who most need them. By dedicating your time and effort, you can contribute directly to improving these families’ lives and positively impacting your community.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit our website.
Raising awareness about diaper disparity is also crucial. By sharing this information with your friends, family and social networks, you can help spread the word and encourage others to support families struggling to afford diapers.
No matter how small, every action can make a difference in addressing this issue and improving the well-being of infants, toddlers and their parents.
Paige Wilkins is executive director of Healthier Moms & Babies.