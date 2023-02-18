Foster Park has been a treasured asset on the south side of Fort Wayne for more than 100 years.
The land was a gift from brothers Samuel and Col. David N. Foster for park and recreation purposes for all members of the community. And, indeed, people from all over the city continue to enjoy the playground, baseball diamonds, flower gardens, golf course and, especially, the wide, paved path that is closed to vehicular traffic.
Before I bought my home in a nearby neighborhood, I drove to the park regularly to walk the loop around it, and now I have friends from all over the city who meet me there. Living near the park was an important consideration when I was looking for my house.
Foster Park is a special place for many people.
I go there on beautiful days when I’m happy and want to skip out of work for an hour. I go there when I’m stressed or anxious and need the benefits of fresh air and exercise. During the worst of the pandemic, I met countless friends there to spend time together outside, walking and talking and enjoying human companionship. I’ve walked miles upon miles with all the dogs I’ve loved over the years.
It is probably my favorite place in Fort Wayne; it’s also possibly the friendliest, most inclusive place in Fort Wayne. People from all walks of life pass each other there, and the person who passes without a friendly wave or hello is the rare exception.
I know I am not alone in my love for the park and the benefits it brings to my life.
The Big Dig project is going to tear up a portion of the golf course in the park, and the Parks Department understandably decided that would be a good time to consider updates to the course, especially as the centennial anniversary of the golf course approaches in 2028.
A golf course architecture firm developed a plan to revitalize the course. A survey was circulated, and public meetings took place for input. Unfortunately, the survey only asked questions very specifically about the golf course, and many non-golfers didn’t participate, not having input to share on, you know, golf.
While it is not finalized, the current plan proposes expanding the course and relocating and narrowing the wide paved trail on the south and west sides of the loop around the park. That portion of the trail is a special gem.
It used to be an open road, which is why it’s so wide. It’s easy for people to co-exist doing all sorts of activities there. People can (and do) walk or run in groups. Cyclists can easily navigate around others. Parents can teach kids to ride bikes there. It’s easy to keep dogs separated when walkers pass each other. The list goes on and on.
There are also a number of concerns about moving the trail closer to the river and into the woods. Decreased visibility to other people in the park is particularly concerning for female users. Being closer to the river increases the likelihood of flooding and limited accessibility, and likely “buggy” conditions during wet times. Increased shade will limit sunlight on the trail to help clear snow and ice in winter (the trail is used all year!).
These are only a few of the concerns that have been raised since the plan has been revealed.
Once the proposed changes were revealed, we created Friends of Foster Park to engage a community of concerned citizen park users. Fortunately, the Parks Department recognized the need for more community input, specifically about the paved path. A new survey has been created and is currently live for anyone interested in weighing in on this project. You can also join the Friends of Foster Park group on Facebook to stay apprised of ongoing developments.
The golf course already comprises about 95% of the park. Does it really make sense to take away more land for the golf course at a time when trail use and demand are growing? The right thing for the Parks Department to do for ALL Foster Park users is to reconsider the plan and preserve the trail as is.