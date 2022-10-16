From grammar school through law school, I was taught that the U.S. Constitution is a living document, meaning that our founders’ original intent was for our Constitution to grow and adapt as times changed.
Article 5 specifically provides the authority and process to amend the Constitution. Article 1 Section 8 gives Congress the power to make all laws necessary to carry out powers vested by the Constitution in the government (the elastic clause).
Article 3 requires Congress to ordain and establish one Supreme Court and inferior courts, but it wasn’t until 1803 in Marbury vs. Madison that Chief Justice John Marshall claimed for the judicial branch of government the duty to “say what the law is.” And so, our Constitution has evolved for more than 200 years.
These words from Thomas Jefferson are engraved on the southeast portico of his memorial in Washington, D.C.: “I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times.”
“We the people” of the United States of America no longer excludes women, people of color, Indigenous Americans, or other human beings who were initially excluded, not by the actual text of the Constitution, but by the prejudice of the times.
After the Civil War, the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments explicitly extended the rights of citizenship and protections of the Bill of Rights to all men, regardless of race or color. Over the course of the 20th century, these rights have been extended piecemeal to women and other marginalized communities, first by the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, then through a series of Supreme Court decisions.
Every Supreme Court decision that extended equal rights to women and other marginalized communities is now at risk of being reversed.
Decisions undermining the voting rights of citizens and democracy itself are on the chopping block in favor of corporate and religious agendas. Federal agencies that protect our planet, health and economy are being gutted, leaving a patchwork of local authorities to do as they please.
We now have a majority in the United States Supreme Court (four of whom were appointed by Republican presidents who lost the popular vote) telling us that the Constitution “properly understood” must remain frozen in 1868 except for specific amendments. This is most certainly not what our founders intended.
Jefferson went on to say, “We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”
As a former Allen County deputy prosecutor and former Allen County magistrate, I always believed that the greatest unchecked power in our government was prosecutorial discretion. Now it appears to be a Supreme Court gone rogue.
The only way to check this power is for we the people to elect representatives willing to amend the Constitution and legislate at the local, state, and federal levels laws that protect the health and autonomy of all and re-establish the separation of church and state.
Please exercise your right to vote in November. Remove the cloak designed for 18th century society. As a nation, we must move forward, not backward. The rest of the world and our children are watching.
Marcia L. Linsky is a criminal defense lawyer with Close Hitchcock LLC.