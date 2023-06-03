Vivek Ramaswamy, a tech entrepreneur turned Republican presidential candidate, issued in early May what he called a “thought experiment.” Since then, his support for a constitutional amendment to raise the voting age to 25 has become a signature initiative aimed at promoting “civic duty voting.”
Although the 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to 18 about 50 years ago, turnout rates for young people still do not reach the same level as those for older folks.
Not everyone would have to wait an additional seven years to get the franchise, though. For example, 18- to 24-year-olds could vote if they pass the same civics test required of immigrants to become naturalized citizens. They could also do so if they perform six months of service in the military or in a first responder role.
The primary aim of Ramas- wamy’s proposed amendment is to foster “civic pride” and “national identity” among young people. In a context in which a survey found that younger generations exhibit less pride in the United States than older generations do, Ramaswamy proclaims that “voting is a privilege, and civic duty is a proper precondition for enjoying that privilege.”
This proposal sticks out from the standard “anti-woke” positions he and other Republican candidates espouse. One reason it gets our attention is that it underscores the mixed messages regarding young people that his party has promoted.
Youth are often seen as having underdeveloped brains and limited capacity for reason; they seem easily manipulated by social media, propagandized by television and films, and indoctrinated by educators at every level. In a word, they cannot be trusted to make the “right” decisions about their bodies, the books they read, and certainly not about how they should vote.
At the same time, Republican politicians and legislators nevertheless seek to give people younger than 18 greater access to firearms and more opportunity to work, even in dangerous industries.
Another reason the proposal is noteworthy is that it is part of the effort to roll back the social and political changes that occurred in postwar America. Whether it involves reinstating school prayer or limiting the authority of federal agencies, the prevailing mood is that whatever can be done to return to a bygone era must be done.
Besides the consequential Voting Rights Act of 1965 (the reach of which has been scaled back by the Supreme Court), the postwar era also saw the ratification of the 26th Amendment.
Passed in the shadow of the universal draft and the war in Vietnam, as well as the protests they engendered, this constitutional amendment made it possible for many baby boomers to cast their first presidential vote in the 1972 election. As a member of that generation, I can remember the frequent debates in high school and college about whether 18-year-olds even had the capacity to participate in the political process, particularly at a time when they were being sent to fight and die in a distant and perhaps senseless war.
Ramaswamy’s proposal is less focused on the ability of young people to make electoral decisions and more on their political participation, civic pride and national identity. It is certainly the case that voters younger than 25 typically have below-average turnout rates – for example, in 1972 only 49.6% of eligible youth voted, compared to the national average of 63% (according to Statista). Corresponding rates in 2008 were 44.3% for youth (below the national average of 58.2%), and in 2020, 48% of young people versus 61% of all eligible voters turned out.
In the 2022 elections, Ramas- wamy notes that fewer than 25% of young people turned out to vote, which sounds disturbing until one factors in that midterm elections typically show lower turnout across the board and that, nevertheless, the turnout rate for young people in 2022 was its second-highest in nearly three decades (according to Tufts University researchers).
If increasing turnout were Ramaswamy’s true concern, however, he would be openly critical of persistent efforts by his fellow Republicans to limit electoral participation – for example, by enacting stringent voter ID laws, rejecting same-day registration, limiting early and absentee voting, and making it hard for college students to vote on or near their campuses.
If he were genuinely worried about ensuring participation by today’s young people (Gen Z), then perhaps his campaign would focus on the issues of greatest concern to those young people – most notably, abortion rights, climate change and systemic racism. On these issues, and others such as student loan debt, so-called Zoomers have taken positions that are directly opposed to the stances required by Republican orthodoxy.
Moreover, this generation of young people is contributing to the advent of an electorate marked by increased racial diversity and higher levels of education.
Now we can see why the expressly “anti-woke” Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age. It is not because he wants to build a society where people address major controversies in civic debate, contribute to the lives of their communities or direct collective resources to meet public needs.
Instead, like other Republicans, he would prefer to delay or reverse the kinds of demographic and cultural changes that might challenge their efforts to remake the United States along nationalist, conservative lines.
How do we know this? Consider the exceptions to his proposal for setting the voting age at 25. For example, the higher voting age would notably not affect people who serve in the military or as first responders (police, fire, EMTs) – for a minimal period of six months. It should not come as a surprise that these occupations typically draw from Republican-oriented constituencies.
Another exception to the rule would be for people who pass a “citizenship” test. Although the idea of using some objective test might have a surface appeal, it would violate longstanding prohibitions on adding qualifications to the franchise such as the infamous literacy tests of the Jim Crow era.
Moreover, even this testing requirement would be unequally applied. Social scientific studies have shown that most people of any age already cannot pass the citizenship test. In one study, 39% of Americans could not reach the 60% threshold on the multiple-choice questions used in the test – ones that focus largely on historical and political trivia.
A further problem with Ramas- wamy’s proposal is that assessing whether people qualify under any exception would require the kind of bureaucracy Republicans have long opposed – particularly when it comes to taxes, business regulation or environmental protections. Ramaswamy believes he can encourage national service not through a mandate, but by tying service to the privilege of voting. Although he thinks he can accomplish the same civic goals “without a new bureaucracy,” he overlooks the fact that his proposal would still require the usual record keeping and, hence, bring more red tape, regulation and administrators.
Building a sense of pride or identity among the youngest generation does not involve erecting more obstacles to voting, let alone requiring them to make sacrifices or overcome hurdles that no one else faces.
Authentic civic pride will emerge only when there are competitive elections between candidates who appeal to young people, when campaigns speak to their concerns and issues, and when our public life shows respect for the talents, ideas and contributions that Americans younger than 25 already make to our communities.