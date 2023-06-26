There is a funny thing about endorsements. On one hand, there is little empirical evidence that they actually make a difference. And yet, when an endorsement doesn’t come, it creates a vacuum.
That is where we are now in the 2024 race for the GOP nomination for governor.
Gov. Eric Holcomb initially told reporters he would endorse in the contest after the legislative session. Since then, though, he has backed away.
It wouldn’t be an issue, but his own running mate, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, is one of the candidates. If he doesn’t endorse his own right-hand woman, what does it say about her performance?
Traditional wisdom would say this silent treatment would hurt Crouch.
But Holcomb earned conservative detractors – some very loud ones – in his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. They criticize his school closures, mask mandates, stay-at-home order and more.
Despite that, Holcomb won re-election with 57% of the vote in a three-way race in 2020.
So could a Holcomb endorsement actually hurt her rather than help? Then again, those who disliked his actions already paint her with that same brush because she kept quiet and didn’t buck any of his decisions.
Holcomb told Indiana Capital Chronicle’s Casey Smith recently that he wants to let all the candidates in the race define themselves. That includes Crouch, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and long shot Jamie Reitenour.
Do political endorsements even matter? Crouch seems to think so.
She is rolling them out every few days – from current lawmakers and county party chairs to mayors and former legislators. Her two biggest so far are two of Indiana’s GOP congressmen – Greg Pence and Larry Bucshon.
Braun and Doden haven’t focused at all on endorsements.
Holcomb also encouraged every candidate to share their plans for the state.
“We need people who will turn the cards face up, be very transparent about – not just what they’re for – but what they’ll do, and how they’ll do it,” he said. “So, having a plan in hand, and then acting on it, and then listening and learning … I don’t want to be egocentric about this, but there are probably three good suggestions for any job: … plan, act, and then listen and learn from your mistakes or where you came up short, and adjust. That’s what I think’s been lacking on the federal front.”
This is something I can totally get behind.
There is nothing worse than covering an election where a candidate won’t say where they stand on issues or release detailed proposals of what they will do if elected.
I want more than platitudes. And I need more than past votes or stances. If voters elect you, what actions will you take immediately?
Right now, the only one doing that is Doden. As an outsider in the race, he announced early – way back in May 2021. Since then, he has rolled out several specific proposals alongside general statements of support for life and the Second Amendment.
Doden offered a K-12 teacher investment plan to address a critical shortage of teachers in the state. It would repeal the state income tax for all K-12 teachers and provide a tax credit to offset property taxes. He also has a zero-cost adoption proposal, an initiative to invest in rural Indiana and a plan to restore downtown Indianapolis.
You can debate the costs or soundness of the ideas, but that’s the point: an open debate on actual issues and proposals.
In comparison, the only thing you can do on Braun’s website is donate money. There isn’t even a bio, much less issue-based discussion. Crouch’s website also lacks any meaningful detail.
My solace is that it’s early. Way early. Usually, governor candidates are just now announcing. So a little grace is a good idea. But as they rev into the season, I hope they take Holcomb’s advice on providing a clear framework for what they want to do and how they will get there.
Maybe he will be ready to endorse by then.
Niki Kelly is editor of the Indiana Capital Chronicle (indiana capital chronicle.com), where this originally appeared. She covered the Statehouse for The Journal Gazette from 1999 to 2022.