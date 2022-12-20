The holidays can already be a stressful time of year, and adding a layer of grief can change how those holidays and traditions are experienced.
It is important to be gentle with yourself if you’re experiencing grief this time of year. From this place of compassion, finding ways to cope and care for yourself through the holidays may help to reduce the pressure that expectations can hold. Mindfulness practices in grief provide an invitation to touch into the discomfort of grieving while applying self-compassion through your experiences.
Be aware of what your surroundings feel like and what might sit differently for you.
Honor that the first holiday can be the hardest, and that many holidays down the road can also be difficult. Have an honest conversation with yourself, being mindful of shoulds and ought-tos. Those most often are expectations that may not align with where you are in your grief at present.
Below are a few suggestions through the lens of mindfulness in a holistic way:
What do you want to participate in and what don’t you want to do?
Identify the people, places or events may cause additional stress for you. Create a plan for navigating what you attend or choose not to attend. This might include setting boundaries for both your own expectations and others.
Guilt can follow once a decision has been made – no need to feel that way.
Managing expectations can help ease the tension of saying no to things for which you do not have the capacity.
What traditions would you like to keep or change?
There are plenty of ways to honor loved ones in traditions old and new. This could include lighting candles for those no longer present to decorating a special wreath or tree with symbols that represent them.
Emotions do not live on an either-or spectrum.
You can feel joy while also feeling sadness during this season.
Some holiday memories or traditions may be something your loved one was very fond of, which can bring a sense of happiness and sadness at the same time. These traditions and experiences can be reminders of loved ones, allowing an opportunity to connect with them both during the holiday season as well as in your daily life.
How are you feeling physically?
Loss of appetite, fatigue and pain all are common physical symptoms of grief and stress. Have a check-in with yourself to meet your basic needs: finding nourishing foods – which can be nourishment for body or for the soul, drinking water and incorporating restfulness into your day can be acts of self-care as you move through the holiday season.
Again, this is a moment to be kind and gentle, tuning into what you need – moving away from what feels like something you should be doing. Intentional movement can also help with these symptoms felt. This could be a short walk outside or restorative yoga.
A simplified list of what works for you to rest and recharge can help reduce stress. Keep it realistic and attainable for you.
Find support.
Grief can feel isolating, especially during the holidays. For some, family and friends can be there as support. If a support person is not available to you, there are a variety of services, programs and groups available that can offer grief support.
Other forms of support can be through the use of an affirming mantra or prayer or the use of a stone or amulet to ground and center yourself.
Most importantly, the value of sharing stories of your loved one and speaking their name helps make the healing process through the holidays a little lighter. May you have a peaceful holiday season, however you choose to honor it.
Vicki Eber is therapeutic program coordinator for Stillwater Hospice/Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center.