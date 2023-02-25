I am 74 years old. At about age 10, I witnessed my first blackface performance – it was a teacher variety show and one of the performers was my aunt, who was a public school teacher in Tampa, Florida.
In 1959, I certainly did not grasp the historical antecedents of blackface, but I vaguely recall that I did not find it particularly funny.
But 2023 is not 1959, and the Homestead student in blackface on social media cannot be attributed to ignorance or lack of understanding of the Black experience in America but to the casual unthinking racism that permeates every aspect of our society today.
Sixty years have passed since I last sat in a high school American history class, and we are apparently not doing any better job of teaching the history of this country now than we did then.
My “Black history” was little more than a passing mention of the three-fifths compromise, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth and George Washington Carver.
The teaching of U.S. history today still relies too much on political history involving what I call DEWGs – Dead European White Guys – at the expense of a more balanced inclusive treatment of economic and social history. Texas is a classic example where we are fed the Heroic Anglo (white) myth when, fact, the Texas “Barnyard Republic” qualified as a “failed state” whose major achievement was creating a slave-owning, cotton-based economy.
Black history is simply not integrated into the warp and weave of the teaching of our own history. I remember how Eli Whitney’s creation of the cotton gin was lauded as an example of American ingenuity. What we were never taught is that this allowed for the expansion of cotton growing into the Mississippi Delta; which increased the demand for slave labor; which meant the breeding of more slaves; which created larger cotton crops; which fed the mills of New England; which created capital for more shipbuilding; and which increased America’s share in global trade.
Where is the mention of Black labor, which built so much of this country; Black homesteaders; Black cowboys; and Black towns and communities? This is not critical race theory but simply teaching the history of the whole of the country.
But heaven (and the state legislature) forbid that our history classes should ever teach about the real effects of slavery and segregation and its corruption of the American dream; it might make some of us “uncomfortable.”
Well, the truth is that much of our history is uncomfortable. Just look at the role of the Ku Klux Klan in the history of northeast Indiana which is so conveniently ignored.
But the poor state of history being taught in local high schools still cannot explain the casual, ignorant racism experienced by far too many students in Allen County schools. So where is it coming from?
I can only conclude that it is coming from the home.
I applaud the efforts of students in Allen County schools to finally say “enough is enough” to the casual and deliberate racism they experience daily. Many white students and their parents think that an expanded knowledge of the role of Blacks and other minorities in the American narrative is a diminution of their own role; it’s not.
But as area schools grapple with this problem they have too long ignored, I offer up a cautionary warning I used to give my Model United Nations high school students: “If education really worked, everyone would wear a seat belt.”
Real change will have to begin at home, often with the uncomfortable acknowledgment that far too many white parents and students are more interested in fighting a perceived “culture war” than addressing the problem of the persistent racism that stains our history.