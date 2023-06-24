Growing up in Anderson during the era of the Big Red Machine, the Cincinnati Reds were my baseball team. This was before cable TV and superstations, and the Reds had a corner on the market throughout central Indiana.
Except in Anderson, where there has been a small pocket of Los Angeles Dodger fans. All because of hometown hero Carl Erskine.
Carl earned hero status on the baseball diamond. He played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers for more than a decade, winning a World Series championship in 1955. He pitched two no-hitters and set a then-World Series record for the most strikeouts in a game with 14.
Meeting heroes can be disappointing. Carl Erskine is an exception to that rule.
His accomplishments on the field, great as they were, never warranted enshrinement in Cooperstown. It was his accomplishments off the field that have earned him the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, the award is given to people who make an extraordinary effort to improve baseball’s impact on society.
Looking back on the accomplishments of this extraordinary Hoosier, I cannot think of a person more deserving.
In announcing Carl as just the sixth recipient of the honor, the Baseball Hall of Fame noted his devotion to Special Olympics. Special Olympics has been a family affair for the Erskine family.
Carl and his wife, Betty, have been a driving force for Special Olympics around the country. Their son, Jimmy, has been a champion on the field of competition.
If Carl had only been involved in Special Olympics, he would be more than deserving of this award.
His achievements include helping bridge race relations through his deep friendship with Jackie Robinson (the player who integrated Major League Baseball with the Dodgers in 1947), his involvement and being a charter member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and his charity work with former down-and-out baseball players from the era before big contracts.
Each of those endeavors would make him worthy of this award.
It was at a Special Olympics fundraiser that I saw firsthand the kind of man Carl Erskine is.
In 2013, the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” premiered. The movie focused on that ’47 season, before Carl joined the Dodgers. But Carl and Jackie’s lives are so intertwined, we arranged a preview of the movie the night before its release to raise money for Special Olympics. The evening included a reception and auction of Erskine memorabilia.
As the organizer for the event, I was a little concerned Carl had not arrived yet.
He arrived a few minutes late, apologizing. He had started to the event but had to turn around.
He left his ticket at home.
Such a humble man!
I promised him we would have made an exception for him, but that just wasn’t his style.
Carl is a man of integrity. Several years back, he talked about his decision to turn down a Rawlings contract when he made the major leagues. At that time, a contract for the glove you wore might be worth as much as the money you made playing.
Carl declined the big paycheck. He had committed as a minor league player to Nokona for less money.
Though Nokona was willing to let him out of the deal so he could cash in, he chose to stay loyal and stick with his original suitor.
Carl Erskine making it to the Baseball Hall of Fame is proof once again that good guys win. A humble Hoosier who has made a lasting impact.
He is a man ahead of his time, fighting for those disadvantaged, slighted and overlooked by society.
Pete Van Baalen is director of e-commerce operations at Sweetwater Sound and a supporter of charities focused on special-need families and individuals.