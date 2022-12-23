Last year, I asked the question: Are Indiana nonprofit hospitals hoarding money?
I posed this question because I studied the review of the nonprofit hospitals’ audited financial statements, which showed some of these hospitals’ assets tallied in the billions of dollars and grew by hundreds of millions of dollars even amid the since-passed once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
This year, the Indiana Department of Health released the 2021 hospital audited financial statements on its website. Major nonprofit hospitals again saw an increase in net assets in 2021 compared to 2020.
Another interesting find from the 2021 audit revealed that each major hospital network in Indiana – Parkview Health, Franciscan, IU Health, Deaconess and Community Health – could fund more than 300 operational days with their unrestricted assets.
I’ll ask the same questions as I did last year: What are these “nonprofit” hospitals doing with all this money? Are they truly benefiting the community? Why are these dollars not being invested here in the Hoosier State? With such high levels of assets, why aren’t hospitals cutting fees and charges to benefit Hoosiers?
Studies have shown that Hoosiers pay among the highest health care prices in the country, and as Americans continue to struggle with inflation, hospitals are stockpiling even more resources instead of easing their patients’ financial struggle.
The Governor’s Public Health Commission recently recommended Indiana increase spending on public health by more than $240 million per year. It’s fair for Hoosier taxpayers to ask why they should be on the hook for such a large amount when the health care system itself has billions of dollars in unrestricted assets that could be spent to improve public health.
Think of it this way: Five of Indiana’s largest nonprofit hospital systems could cover the Public Health Commission’s request for 10 years solely through their annual growth in asset value, meaning they wouldn’t even see any decrease in their underlying worth.
It is worth noting that the financial statements for Ascension/St. Vincent are not just for Indiana, but instead are for all states where the hospital system operates.
I leave you with this: With high asset balances and the significant number of unrestricted operational days, are our nonprofit hospitals hoarding cash or maintaining an emergency reserve?
Travis Holdman of Markle is a Republican representing Indiana Senate District 19.