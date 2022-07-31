Housing is economic development, and northeast Indiana will soon be brimming with new housing opportunities thanks to some great new tools available to our communities.
Creating a sense of place with great housing options that are affordable to a range of incomes is key to the northeast Indiana game plan for attracting and retaining talent.
It is no secret that communities across the U.S. are facing significant housing shortages. In 2018, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership championed a study to find out just how many housing units we were lacking in our region.
The Regional Analysis of Housing Market Potential included the 10 counties that surround Allen – Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley – and reported there is an annual average of nearly 21,000 households of all incomes who are looking to find housing in these 10 counties every year. The analysis went on to say these counties could expect to be able to absorb a total of between 12,000 and 16,000 new housing units over the next five years through a mix of for-rent and for-sale housing.
So, who are these buyers and renters looking for a home in the rural areas of northeast Indiana?
According to the analysis, 45% are traditional and non-traditional families, 31% are younger singles and couples, and 24% are empty nesters and retirees. This means about 76% of our market potential is made up of millennials, or people between the ages of about 25-40 years.
With this information in hand, community leaders in several northeast Indiana counties, such as the city of Wabash and Kosciusko, LaGrange and Steuben counties (and, more recently, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble and Adams counties) have gone to work in partnership with the Housing Resource Hub (“The Hub”) to not only understand more about the local real estate markets within these communities but also about this growing population of would-be buyers and renters.
The goal is to assure we build enough housing to meet our own market potential.
What we learned is that millennials make up a huge part of the homebuyer population in the U.S. Yet many millennials say they do not have enough for a down payment and therefore are forced to pay rents that are often much higher than a mortgage payment in an affordable place such as Indiana.
We also learned about certain structural barriers that exist in real estate development that make it difficult if not impossible for private-sector partners – banks, lenders, developers, builders – to bridge certain financial gaps, especially when building in areas that haven’t seen large-scale construction in awhile.
Essentially, this is where community leaders must decide whether to invest in housing as a form of local infrastructure in order to overcome the market barriers that exist or whether they should let the market work itself out.
In the case of these northeast Indiana communities, the decision was clear: Invest!
As we turned this corner and became intentional about our plans, we figured out that if we were willing to invest the time and talent necessary to decide where and when we wanted to develop new housing then determine what market forces were keeping the development from happening, developers were more than happy to engage in real talk about what was keeping them from building.
The primary market force has been that, for various reasons, the cost of development exceeds the market value of the completed home.
Thankfully, Indiana is blessed to have several “homegrown” tools that local governments have at their disposal: Residential Tax Increment Financing, READI, Club 720 and Hoosier Homes.
Because of these important tools – two that are focused on increasing housing supply and two that are designed to support housing access for the workforce – today we have a growing pipeline of hundreds of new residential units (and almost as many homebuyers and renters) that are ready to begin construction throughout northeast Indiana in 2022 and beyond.