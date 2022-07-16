Have you ever wondered who in the world counts all the “things” we read about?
Someone recently sent me a “thought for the day” via email that stated, “The first city to reach a population of 1 million people was Rome, Italy, in 133 B.C.” Really? Are you kidding me?
In 133 B.C., they didn’t have calculators or adding machines. Furthermore, do you think they counted in Roman numerals?
I can just envision a man in a toga standing on the Appian Way, counting people as they rode by on horses: “That’s No. I, No. II, No. III, No. IV, No. V.”
Did he say “number five” or “number V”?
What is the Roman numeral for 1 million?
Hmmm … kind of sounds like a crossword puzzle question. I’m not sure I can even count to a million in English.
Thinking along those lines, I read recently on this page that a couple named Gouttierre found 30 bees inside one of the bedrooms of their century-old home in Omaha. Eventually, they discovered 5,930 more. The husband said that if you put your ear to the wall, you could hear them buzzing.
Now how in the world could you count 5,930 bees flying around? Who would want to?
You could surely get more bee stings than you would ever be able to count, but I imagine you could easily count the number of days you’d spend in the hospital if you tried counting that many bees.
The couple eventually phoned two local beekeepers who made a hole in their wall and vacuumed the bees out then transported them to a “safe” location. This article ended with the clever sentence, “Of course, social media provided great buzz for this wholly bee-lievable tale of how a sweet couple saved a colony to continue their pollinating.”
I’m grateful the bees are useful in pollinating, but I’m sure glad I didn’t have to count them.
What’s more, the article never did state how many swear words the beekeepers used as they were counting 5,930 bees.
I also often wonder how they count the unemployed in America.
If you Google it, you’ll read, “The number of people unemployed in the U.S. peaked in April 2020 at 23,038,000. There are now 17,088,000 fewer people unemployed in the country.”
The paragraph goes on and on about how it bottomed out at 5,941,000 in April 2022.
Now, I know we have handy calculators that can add and subtract at the blink of an eye, but do all those people file for unemployment? Is there a group of people assigned to walk along city streets stopping people and inquiring, “Are you unemployed?” Or go into restaurants and say, “All of you who are unemployed, please stand up?” Clerks who ask people as they check them out at a grocery store, “Where did you get your money to pay for these groceries? Do you have a job?”
I honestly think that counting that high is nearly impossible.
On Google again, I got one hint as to who counts all these people. Seems there is a “Department of Numbers.” Were you aware of that?
Google further states, “The Department of Numbers contextualizes public data so that individuals can form independent opinions on everyday social and economic matters.”
Is that a federal department? No one from that department ever knocked on my door and asked me whether I’m unemployed, and nowhere did it state that this department also counts bees or Romans.
Maybe Elizabeth Barrett Browning had it right. In her Sonnet 43, she said, “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach, when feeling out of sight.”
She kept it simple and used adjectives and adverbs rather than numerals. Let’s see the Department of Numbers deal with that!
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.