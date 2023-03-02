Recently we celebrated Presidents Day. Some folks say it honors Presidents George Washington and Abe Lincoln. Other folks claim it honors all presidents.
What I do know is that for several years I have been keeping a secret. I am not getting any younger, so I may as well reveal my secret.
You know that painting of Washington in the boat crossing the Delaware River in late December of 1776? Yes, that painting.
For years, especially on Presidents Day in February, I have internally debated whether I should say what I am about to say.
Here goes. I was in that boat with Washington as he crossed the Delaware. Believe me, that scene is glamorized. It was cold. There were ice chunks in the river. As the wind and the oars caused water to splash into the boat, we got wet. Very wet.
We needed buckets to bail the water gathering in the bottom of the boat. However, we had nothing with which to bail. Only a few years later that problem would not have existed. In 1791, the Bill of Rights guaranteed in the Eighth Amendment that everyone has the right to bail.
Cold and miserable, I tried to take comfort in the wise words of Dolly Parton. She said, “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” Well, I would have taken comfort in those words if Dolly had said them yet.
Other boats were crossing the river with us. Because of the howling nor’easter, it was difficult to see them clearly.
Twelve of us were in a boat with Gen. Washington. You may not recognize me in the painting. I am in the stern, trying to use my paddle as a rudder. George stood majestically in the bow.
With most of the weight toward the back of the boat, the boat tilted so the bow was elevated. That caused standing water to collect toward the stern, keeping George’s feet dryer than the feet of most of us in the crew.
George did not get to be a general without being smart. Dry feet are happy feet.
As the person in charge of the rudder, I was responsible for steering the boat. George knew I also wanted to steer some of his opinions. That is why he placed me as far from him as I could be. The longest statement he ever made to me was “I can’t hear you!”
Two other guys were supposed to serve as part of the crew. They claimed they had forgotten their sunscreen and left to get sunscreen at an apothecary. That was the last we saw of them. The rumor was that they went to Canada.
Several of us wanted to accessorize. Ear muffs, neck scarves, insulated boots and George Washington University sweatshirts would have been nice. However, George wanted us to appear in duller clothing so we would not outshine him.
As for George Washington University sweatshirts, the university was not founded until 1821. Then, as now, I was ahead of my time.
Combine the cold with the water, and you had a very miserable crew. It might not have been so bad if the crossing had gone quickly.
However, there were no cameras back then. That scene you see in textbooks and on calendars was painted by Emanuel Leutze.
Do you realize how long it took Mr. Leutze to paint a portrait with so many details?
I kept telling him to paint faster. I was freezing.
I tolerated the unbearable conditions because I assumed I would be appointed by George to a position in his Cabinet if he ever became president. All of the crew assumed the same. That is why we pledged to donate to his campaign if he ever ran for president.
George never made such a promise, but he knew each of us made that assumption. He accepted our donations but forgot all about us in 1789. Couldn’t he at least have invited us to a celebratory cookout at Mount Vernon?
I think I know why George was so inconsiderate. He resented that Martha and I had dated in the spring of 1758. There were no cars then. That is why the term “horsing around” originated.
Those were the days.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.