I chose the title of “I Matter” for my essay because often I am made to feel as if I do not.
I have multiple reasons that make me be overlooked. I have a learning disability. I am bipolar. I have chronic medical conditions.
While all these things could be seen as negative, they are part of me and make me who I am.
I carry a diagnosis of bipolar depression. I struggle every day with my emotions. I struggle telling others how I feel because of the stigma that surrounds mental health.
It is scary to speak up with the possibility of others looking down on me. Due to this, I keep my mental health issues to myself mostly.
Even though I do this, I still matter.
I carry a diagnosis of having a learning disability. I have been in special education classes my entire education. I have been pulled out of the class to meet with specialists and take modified tests. I struggle learning things at the same speed as my classmates and am very intimidated on asking for help when I need it most in fear of the stigma that surrounds learning disabilities.
Even though I do this, I still matter.
I have undergone 30 surgeries in the last four years. My freshman, sophomore and junior years were mostly spent in a hospital bed connected to machines. I spent more time in a hospital than I did in school. While everyone was diving into their high school social lives, I was alone in a hospital.
I literally have no friends now because everyone made friends early on in high school. I have never been invited to sleepovers or to hang out at the mall. I am known as the girl who was in a wheelchair and always has medical equipment.
I have wanted to reach out to others and introduce myself, but I do not in fear of rejection.
Even though I do this, I still matter.
I was always told that my high school years would be the best years of my life. It is hard to believe that when I have spent most of my years alone, intimidated and overwhelmed.
I have longed to fit in with any crowd. I am overlooked by all my peers, and at times I ask how I can blame them. They have never been given the opportunity to get to know me.
We have never had the opportunity to find out what we have in common. While I wish I could change so much about my vulnerabilities, I would choose not to. They are what makes me Isabell.
I recommend for my peers to look around at unfamiliar faces and realize that an invite to sit with them during class could be life-changing.
Ask me what my medical equipment is for. Ask me what I am reading at lunch. Ask me if I want to go to the sleepovers or to the mall. Ask me to be friends.
There are times that is all I needed.
I am not a ghost. I am here, just like you. Make the effort to reach out to others that aren’t in your group. You have no idea what I am dealing with.
I guarantee you that you will agree that I matter once you do.
Editor’s note: On Oct. 30, The Journal Gazette published the winning entries in its essay contest focused on “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Here we feature one of the runners-up.
Isabell Rodriguez is a senior at New Haven High School.