The board of directors of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has shown its true intentions with the cancellation of concerts through February. They want to severely weaken the musicians’ union to the extent that the players will no longer have a say in anything the board or management does.
While the financial package has been agreed upon, the board put into its “best and final offer” several poison pills that would have caused any union to vote it down.
They’ve also chosen to eliminate paying health insurance premiums they have been paying throughout the negotiations as a gesture of goodwill – which it was, and laudably so. Now the board, to further pressure the musicians, takes away a medical safety net when COVID-19 is still very much with us, and one of the musicians has a baby on the way.
The board’s bad faith goes all the way back to the fall of 2021, when the one-year contract had just been signed in June. What follows was confirmed to me by a board member in attendance. The board’s paid labor attorney “was asked to speak at Tuesday’s board meeting, and explained that the strategy for the next negotiation will be to ask for further concessions, bargain to impasse, and implement a contract.”
And this appears to be exactly what they’ve tried to do.
The board wants to gut the grievance procedure and expand the importance of the “management rights” clause, to be able to make major changes without the players’ input or ability to object. They also want to eliminate three full-time jobs, and downgrade a fourth, plus take away four hours of personal time per week without paying for it. These are the poison pills I mentioned.
A grievance is typically a protest filed with management by a musician or musicians who feel management has violated the terms of the contract in some way affecting them. More often the clause simply helps facilitate a discussion between players and management when some issue arises that is not explicit in the contract.
Some form of grievance procedure is included in the vast majority of collective bargaining agreements in the country, regardless of the industry. Over the course of many years, management has often requested a “variance” from the contract in order to schedule a concert or for other reasons. Almost invariably, the players have agreed to the variance.
The only reason management would want to change the grievance procedure is to be free to violate, or at best ignore, the contract at will, without any input from the players.
For decades, the grievance clause has been a tool for conversation and compromise between management and players when an unforeseen circumstance arose. It is an instrument encouraging an atmosphere of partnership. The board now wants to call all the shots, regardless of the issue. Partnership dissolved.
Two of the jobs the board wants to cut – the harp and tuba – have been full time for more than 40 years.
The board’s rationale is that these players don’t play as many performances as the other full-time musicians. This is true for a simple reason. Composers don’t always write harp and tuba into their works. However, when they are needed, the work requires the best players possible. Hiring in extras from another city to fill those seats means the orchestra must work with strangers or a different musician in the chair from concert to concert.
Why is this an issue? A significant portion of the endowment was raised from donors specifically to allow the expansion of the orchestra from 18 to 44 full-time musicians.
In campaigns I managed in 1988, 1996 and 2004, the “case statement,” the reason for the need, could be expressed in a single word: “ensemble.” The word defines a group of musicians who know one another musically from consistently working together. They know each others’ strengths and weaknesses; they can anticipate one another; they can blend with each other.
In short, they are a unified whole; they play as one. And artistic quality, musical excellence, is born of “ensemble.”
Many of the endowment donors bought into this concept to such an extent that they pledged large sums to have their names associated with specific instruments. To cut any endowed position from the “ensemble” is in violation of the donors’ original intent.
I wonder whether the board even understands the consequence of cutting these positions. In addition to affecting quality, it will put three small ensembles – the harp/percussion quintet, the brass quintet and the second wind quintet – out of commission. These three ensembles annually perform dozens of education and community engagement programs.
The board also insists on taking away the players’ personal time from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays without paying for it. Those hours allow the players to schedule private student lessons, an important supplement to their meager salaries.
The phrase “best and final offer” is simply a term of art. The players rightly voted it down, but they are willing to continue to negotiate.
Board members, instead of continuing to work for the conclusion they say they want, cancel five weeks of concerts. This punishes everyone, the patrons as well as the players. It’s meant to put pressure on the players, but the board totally underestimates their resolve.
The players have already given up much since the last contract, including three weeks of paid vacation and two weeks of work. In the past 15 years, the concert season has dropped from 38 to 28 weeks. They have watched as program after program, concert series after series, has been cut or eliminated.
At the beginning of the century, the Philharmonic performed 70 to 80 orchestral concerts each year; that number, according to the Philharmonic’s website, is down to 27. Gone are the chamber series, three Masterworks concerts, Unplugged, Community Concerts, pairs of pops concerts, and a large number of the concerts performed in the nine surrounding counties, many of them in schools.
Since 2007, the board has tried to cut its way to profitability. They, and the managers they hired, don’t understand the symphony orchestra business. They cut and cut and the deficit only grows and grows.
Why? Because concerts generate ticket income, grants and sponsorships.
I congratulate the board for increasing the endowment, which has made its current financial offer possible. I applaud their efforts.
But what I and others watching this drama unfold do not understand is why, now that the financial package has been accepted, does the board insist on changes that virtually no union contract contains?
The path to the sustainability the board seeks is simple. Pay the players a living wage, stop trying to get rid of full-time jobs (which would hurt the orchestra artistically), put on a great many more concerts, fix the (dismal) marketing, sell more tickets and raise more money. Stop trying to roll back the “partner-based” elements of the contract to the 1970s.
In other words, the board should do its job and let the players do theirs.
Christopher Guerin was the Philharmonic’s president from 1985 to 2005.