Since disclosing my discovery of the disease packaphobia, I have received emails from friends sharing their struggle with that illness.
I was very relieved to hear that I am not the only person who experiences this condition. As a matter of fact, I have now realized that I might just have a mild case when I compare myself to the gentleman who shared his symptoms with me. (Yes, I found out men also are susceptible to this illness.)
This gentleman shared that he was so busy doing other necessary things (exercising, yoga, showering) that he only had 10 minutes left to pack before catching a flight to California. He was going to be gone for five days and was able to pack everything in a carry-on.
I doubted his veracity and inquired of him whether he ever changes his underpants. He assured me that he did and said that, furthermore, he had taken jackets, pants and shirts also.
I still am thinking that his carry-on must be the largest piece of luggage I can imagine and wondering how he could cram it in an overhead bin. When I have time to do more research, I’ll let you know what I found out.
In the meantime, I have been asked to share my discovery of two other “medical conditions” of mine: menu dysfunction and geographically handicapped. Once again, neither of these diseases has proven fatal, but they sure frustrate me.
The first, menu dysfunction, strikes every time I am at a restaurant. It doesn’t matter whether I have previously eaten at this restaurant or not. This disease is persistent.
The symptoms: I open the menu and study it thoroughly. When the server comes to take our orders, I ask, “Could you come back in 7½ minutes?” That usually brings a smile to his/her face, and that gives me more time for my indecision.
I ask the people with whom we came what they are ordering. Hmmm … that sounds good and so does that. After I have read and reread the menu, the server comes back in exactly 7½ minutes. In desperation, I order the meal I have chosen, sit back and engage in conversation with our friends.
When our food arrives, wow, the meal my husband ordered looks wonderful! And the couple with whom we came? Their meals look great! Mine? Not so good, so I begin to bargain: Hey, will you trade meals with me? No? Well, how about if I give you my meal and a hundred dollars? Two hundred?
Everyone always thinks I’m joking. No one has ever taken me up on my offer so far, but I am always hoping. So, I settle down and pick at my meal while everyone else is enjoying the meal they chose.
I know, I know ... I could easily avoid a bout with this disease if I stopped going to restaurants and ate at home. That medical solution seems so painful that I just somehow can’t manage to give myself a dose of that.
I have accepted the fact that menu dysfunction is here to stay, but I have noticed that fewer and fewer friends accept our invitation to go out to dinner with them.
The other disease I live with is being geographically handicapped.
From birth, my sister always knew which direction was north, south, east or west, no matter where she was. And I swear we could blindfold my youngest son and drop him from an airplane in the middle of America, and he could find his way home walking.
I just do not have that capability. I’m never sure where I am or which way to turn.
Say I come to a “T” in the road. I think I should turn right, but since I’m always wrong, I turn left. And then when I do, I’m always wrong. I should have turned right.
Thankfully, science has given me a cure for this called a GPS ... well, as long as I don’t forget to bring my phone with me.
Forgetting? At my age I don’t think there’s a cure for that, so I just continue to bear with my diseases. Thank heavens, none of them, so far, are fatal.
