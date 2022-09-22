There is no disputing that the number of migrants entering the United States in recent years has been high.
Regardless of where you stand on the immigration debate, however, it’s hard to make an argument in favor of the recent decision to put 50 migrants from Venezuela and Colombia on planes to the small island of Martha’s Vineyard, off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It’s near impossible to argue that this was anything more than a political stunt which did not have the best interests of the migrants in mind.
And while there are genuine arguments to be made about how immigration policy should be shaped, we should never forget that at the heart of the issue there are human beings who have suffered greatly and who deserve to be treated with dignity and compassion.
Most of the migrants involved in this recent stunt orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came from Venezuela, a country which virtually no one disputes has conditions that are near impossible for most of its citizens. More than 6 million people have fled the country in recent years as huge numbers of the population have been forced into poverty by a corrupt government.
Leaving the country is only the beginning of a very long road for these migrants.
They are forced to trek through jungles, ride perilously on the tops of trains, and walk hundreds of miles with limited supplies of food and water, just to be detained by the U.S. government upon their arrival in our country.
Many of the migrants are grieving the loss of family members and fellow travelers who didn’t survive the journey. The least we can do is treat them with compassion and respect, recognizing the terrible suffering they have faced.
Even if they are ultimately not granted asylum in the United States, they have the right to seek asylum safely and with dignity, as outlined in international law.
What is perhaps most ironic about this latest stunt is that it was orchestrated by a governor who claims to be a practicing Christian.
And while there are some contemporary issues to which the Bible may not speak directly, immigration is not one of them.
Indeed, the very same book of the Bible that many conservative Christians use to argue against the validity of same-sex marriage also says that “the foreigner who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the foreigner as yourself, for you were once foreigners in the land of Egypt” (Leviticus 19:34).
Jesus himself was a migrant in Egypt in his early years of life, as conditions in his homeland had become too dangerous for his family to remain.
“Just as you did it to the least of these, who are members of my family,” Jesus says in Matthew 25, “you did it to me.”
The biblical argument for how we ought to treat immigrants in our country is crystal clear. At the end of the day, however, we are a nation that claims to have a separation between church and state.
Therefore, no matter how compelling the biblical argument might be, it should not exclusively determine public policy.
Perhaps a better argument might be the one that is inscribed on the Statue of Liberty – one of our most sacred national monuments – “give me your tired, your hungry, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free ... Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
We would perhaps do well to remember that nearly all of us are descendants of immigrants who sought a better life in this country. These most recent arrivals within our borders are not so different than our own grandparents and great-grandparents, nor from us.
Perhaps if our leaders could remember that, they could work together to craft immigration policy that is both fair and compassionate, with the best interest of all in mind.
The Rev. Sara Ofner- Seals is associate pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church in Fort Wayne.