Starting with Memorial Day through the rest of the year, we occasionally take time to honor our country’s warriors – past and present – and our great country by reciting our Pledge of Allegiance.
Unfortunately, with many lies about our founding and much of our history, the pledge has lost its dignity. But I would like to study it for a bit.
“I pledge allegiance to the flag…” According to Webster’s dictionary, a pledge is a binding promise and allegiance is loyalty or devotion to a government or country. Therefore, we are promising binding loyalty to our country and to our flag, the symbol of our country.
“Of the United States…” United means we have all come together.
“And to the republic for which it stands…” We are a “republic,” not a monarchy, not even a democracy. A republic is a “sovereign state in which power is invested into representatives chosen by the people to govern; and the government is the people; and it’s from the people to the leaders, not from the leaders to the people (from Red Skelton’s commentary of the Pledge of Allegiance).”
“One nation…” We are of many ethnicities but must come together as one to provide our families a better life than they had in other countries.
“Under God…” Our founders came to this land to have religious freedom – not freedom from religion but freedom to worship as they wanted or didn’t want to. They recognized that their faith was an integral part of them. Many were Christians fleeing from government-run religion to a place where they could worship as they desired.
This was reflected in the first documents of government drafted by them. The Mayflower Compact and the Portsmouth Compact (which established Rhode Island) both reflected the Bible as the rule of life, with the Portsmouth Compact stating: “We submit our person, lives, and estates unto our Lord Jesus Christ…”
“Indivisible…” Not able to divide. Even the Civil War was not able to divide this great nation. If we wish to continue to exist, we must not let the lies being perpetrated against our country divide us now. We must remain faithful to our creator God in order to survive.
“with liberty…” Freedom. It was recognized in our Declaration of Independence even though it took nearly 100 years and the Emancipation Proclamation to make freedom true for all Americans. But as with many things, our freedom comes with a cost as the loss of millions of lives given to preserve that liberty have shown.
“And justice for all.” Again we look to Webster, which defines justice as “impartiality and fairness,” meaning not that everyone deserves the same things out of life, but that whether standing in a court of law, buying a new car or house, we all should be treated fairly and impartially.
I hope and pray we may always be able to say the Pledge of Allegiance any time or any place we choose from a state of deep respect and thanks unto God for being allowed to live in this great land.
Linda Demorest is a Fort Wayne resident.