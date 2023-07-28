I have come across a new (to me) word that I think might be good news for you, especially if you are a senior or anyone who sometimes forgets someone’s name or what something is called.
Now that I have learned this word, I will never again have a “senior moment.” I will simply have a touch of “anomia.”
Doesn’t that sound better?
The word “anomia” is pronounced uh-NOH-mee-uh, and it refers to the inability to recall names of people or objects. It’s that simple.
“Anomia” is slowly becoming my favorite word. Doesn’t that sound better than “I’m having a senior moment”? or “Excuse me, but what is your name again? Are you one of my children?”
Now when I run into someone and can’t remember their name, I smile coyly and say, “Forgive me, but I have a touch of anomia today. Could you remind me of your name?”
Instead of thinking I’m getting old and forgetful, they tend to believe that I am the master of and purveyor of big, important words.
Nancy has anomia, and I bet she got it at a writer’s conference.
Another term I have begun to use lately has also given me a new outlook on life and helps to elevate people’s opinion of me. The term, which I will also loan you, is “power nap.”
When my grandmother began to age, she would go upstairs in the old farmhouse and take a nap because she was “old and tired.” I, on the other hand, never nap or nod off with drool coming out the side of my mouth. No, not me. I happily declare, “I’m going to go take a power nap.”
I then exit the room, and I’m sure my husband just can’t wait to see how rejuvenated I will be when I bounce back an hour later. No matter that my power nap has left me with sleep wrinkles on my face and a case of bad hair.
I have had a power nap, and thus I have become powerful, rejuvenated and ready to show off my anomia by totally forgetting what I was going to cook for supper.
There is one more relatively new word I’ll share with you, also a new word from my store of power-adjectives. The word is “antigeekahood” and is pronounced just like it looks: anti-geek-a-hood. This long, impressive term refers to seniors who recognize the fleeting value of electronic technology and therefore refuse to learn how to use it.
Antigeekers know in their bones that all these electronic gadgets are simply fads and that young people will soon return to landlines, telegrams and letters. Antigeekers know that cellphones harm your brain, cellphone cameras get you fired, and texting while you drive causes car accidents. They stand squarely and staunchly behind their beliefs and point to the many examples of misuse of electronic gadgets.
They firmly believe that knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit, and wisdom is not putting a tomato in a fruit salad. People who had knowledge invented streaming and Skyping, but people who have wisdom don’t use them.
Antigeekers already have both knowledge and wisdom, gained the only way you can get them – through years of experience doing the wrong thing, not by Googling it.
I hope these new expressions brighten your day as much as they did mine.
In the musical “My Fair Lady,” when Eliza Doolittle sang, “Words words words, I’m so sick of words,” it’s obvious this uneducated flower girl had not heard any of these.
She might have sung in her Cockney accent, “Words words words, how I love these words. An antigeeker is not a sap. Think I’ll take a power nap. My anomia is new. Is that all you blighters can do?”
Then she would have stormed offstage, pushing Professor Higgins into the orchestra pit.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.