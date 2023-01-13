Some of you may remember how Andy Griffith came to fame. He was a little-known comedian who assumed a “country-hick” accent and shot to stardom when his record “What it Was, Was Football” topped the charts in 1953.
In this amusing monologue, Andy is the typical country bumpkin (a role he later parlayed into fame with his TV show as a hick sheriff in Mayberry) who inadvertently is swept along with a crowd going into a stadium to watch a football game. Obviously, his character had never seen a football game before, and he commences to describe it.
The game struck him as a whole raft of people in a cow pasture who had divided into two bunches and were fighting over a funny lookin’ pumpkin. He declares that both bunches wanted that thing, and so they fought to get it, and he saw the worst fight he had ever seen as they kicked one another, hit one another and knocked each other down while several convicts ran up and down the pasture watching them.
In conclusion, he decided it was some kind of contest to see who could take that itty bitty “punkin” from one end of the cow pasture to the other without getting knocked down or steppin’ in anything. What it was, he later found out, was football.
Well, my knowledge of football is just a couple steps ahead of that country bumpkin, but I have some strong opinions of how football could be improved.
If you are of the sexist mind that football is more for men than women, you might want to quit reading now. However, if you can simply accept the fact that my motives are to express opinions that my sweet husband has to listen to whenever I watch football with him (which is often), then read on.
I believe teams should make better decisions about uniform colors. As it stands now, the players’ costumes are very confusing. And yes, they are “costumes.” (The pants are way too tight to be anything else. Is that where the “tight end” position got its name?)
Now this is what is confusing: Some teams have almost the same colors, so currently, to avoid confusion, if they are the home team, they wear their color on top, with the visiting team wearing white on top. On many occasions, I have looked at the field and everyone is wearing, for example, blue and white. It doesn’t matter if some are wearing the blue on the bottom and the others are wearing the blue on top. Everyone on the field, except the convicts, is wearing the same colors.
I am so busy trying to decide which team is which that I miss all the touchdowns.
Why don’t they just do this: Have one team choose a color, like brown, and wear brown on both bottom and top? All one color? Then, the other team could be dressed in a different color, maybe crimson, both on bottom and top. That way, it would be very easy to tell who was who.
It would help the convicts, too. They could tell which team had the ball, the browns or the crimsons.
I would think it might help the players, too. It would be easier to remember, “Now I must throw the ball to a guy in brown and not the crimson,” rather for them to have to stop and think: “Are we the home team today or the away team? What color top do I throw to?”
I think they should work on their helmets, too. One team has a huge “C” on their helmets which makes me think Chicago Cubs. Wait, Cubs are a baseball team, and I’m watching football.
Oh, “C” is for Chicago Bears. Why don’t they have a bear on their helmets? Or maybe a huge “B”?
The Colts have a horseshoe on theirs; why does one team have a letter and the other have a symbol?
See why I miss a lot of the action and drive George crazy with questions?
I’ll spare you my other opinions, but believe me, I have plenty!
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.