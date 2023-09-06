In 2006, I took a leap of faith – and a pay cut – to join Fort Wayne Community Schools and report to Wendy Robinson.
I made this move partly to perform public service and give back to the school district I had attended, but mostly because I was so impressed with Dr. Robinson. More accurately, I was in awe of her.
When she called me to discuss the possibility of my joining FWCS, I felt as if a national celebrity had contacted me. At that time, I had been working for more than 25 years in the corporate world, and I knew firsthand how hard it is for a woman to achieve such success, much less a woman of color.
I had no idea how much more impressed I would be after joining FWCS, getting to know her and her staff and seeing the passion they had to provide high-quality education to a large and diverse student body.
When Robinson announced her intent to retire in 2020, I formed an outstanding committee to plan a retirement celebration worthy of her influence and many achievements. We were making arrangements to hold a magnificent event to suitably honor her.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed our plans, and her retirement party ended up being a drive-through at Northrop High School with all of us masked up and waving to her from our cars. A beautiful tribute video was produced that chronicled her life and career, but it didn’t get the fanfare we intended.
Robinson didn’t get the level of accolades, appreciation and public recognition that her career deserved when she retired. I was thrilled that the former FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center was renamed in her honor.
Now, it is tragic that she is finally receiving the respect and acknowledgement she deserved – after her death.
One of my close colleagues at FWCS posted on Facebook a memory of Robinson hugging him at the end of his first day on the job. I have a similar memory of her hugging me after I accepted the position at FWCS. In fact, we actually jumped up and down in her office.
It is one of the happiest memories of my professional career. So, I wanted to write a tribute to Robinson and her influence on me.
Wendy was kind but unfailingly serious about doing what she viewed as best for the students of FWCS. There is no doubt that she worked always to employ best educational practices and attract the highest level of educators to make FWCS a world-class urban public school district.
I believe she achieved that, and I challenge those who do not know about the outstanding education with unlimited options for the future that are offered at FWCS to visit a school and learn more in person. It is quite impressive, especially given how state funding has been shifted toward nonpublic education.
There is so much credit due to Robinson for stubbornly striving to improve funding and support for public education in Indiana.
It is hard to accept that Robinson is no longer with us to fight the good fight for quality education for all students. Her presence will remain, though, in all of us who were profoundly affected by her passion to educate all students to high standards, enabling them to become productive, responsible citizens.
Melanie Hall was director of philanthropy for Fort Wayne Community Schools.