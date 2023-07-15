Finding the exact moment when a geological age ends or begins is rather difficult. Right now, we are said to be entering the Anthropocene from the Holocene, as human activity significantly impacts the world environment.
Political epochs are easier to spot.
Indiana’s educational voucher epoch began in 2011, directed by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels. What started as a program to offer more choices for 4,000 students attending low-performing public schools is now near-universal school choice, with voucher assistance available to all but the wealthiest Hoosiers.
Former Journal Gazette editorial page editors Karen Francisco and Tracy Warner were oracles who enlightened readers early about where this supposedly targeted voucher system would lead. Tapping taxpayer- supported money to attend religious-affiliated schools was a scheme primed for growth beyond disenfranchised families. And the GOP’s policy of less government was adopted as they offer little oversight for voucher schools.
The systematic squeezing of public schools – particularly urban and rural districts – is obvious. The GOP’s absurdist rhetoric and woeful pay for public school teachers have led to a scarcity of qualified educators.
Our voucher epoch is disrupting high school career training and education. Indeed, this last session’s supermajority nearly axed funding for CTE in its plan to “reinvent” Hoosier high schools. The GOP’s solution is to cut direct funding to the state’s 52 career centers, including Fort Wayne Community School’s Anthis Career Center, which serves 17 northeast Indiana high schools. Removing the separate award was an effort to give schools more flexibility over spending, which could mean use for career training and education costs or not.
So dire was the funding situation for career training near the end of the General Assembly’s budget session that Marilyn Shank, vice president of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education, penned a blog post pleading with readers to take action.
“CTE leaders thought it was just an inadvertent oversight that its funding mechanism was left out of the budget while changes were moving quickly and HB1002, the bill that would create Career Scholarship Accounts, another form of voucher, looked to be dead,” she wrote on April 27 for the coalition’s blog. “As of Wednesday, April 26, the day the final budget was released, it seemed to be an intentional act.”
Eventually, career training and education was restored as a separate item. However, the assembly set aside $15 million over the next two years for the scholarship accounts. These accounts are available to every student beginning in their sophomore year, with each student receiving $5,000 each year the account is active. The grants can pay the cost of certain career courses, course sequences and apprenticeships. Fees paid through the account could include tools, uniforms, certification exams and transportation.
The career voucher program doesn’t sound bad at a cursory glance. However, as I read Indiana Capital Chronicle’s May 25 story, this “reinvention” sounded more like a rehash. Public schools can become career scholarship account providers, allowing them to receive money from the program.
“If public schools are able to attract homeschoolers or students attending private schools, revenues would increase,” Casey Smith reported. “But if students choose to forego those offerings at the public school and instead choose to get training through a different CSA provider, schools will see their current Career and Technical Education (CTE) grant revenues decrease.”
That’s because schools will not be allowed to get separate career and technical education grants for students with career scholarship accounts, Smith wrote.
“Did they talk to any educators before they started this project?” Shank asked me a few weeks ago. “To say that we don’t do career education in Indiana, and we don’t help employers by supplying good workers, I just don’t buy that as a rationale.”
Our editorial board’s position has been that Indiana needs to increase the number of Hoosiers with postsecondary licenses and degrees. We’ve long since passed the age when a high school graduate with rudimentary skills can walk out of school and into a decent-paying factory job, so our education system must evolve for us to thrive economically.
However, Indiana has been a leader in secondary education and career training. Locally, Anthis’ teachers have received national recognition for their work, and the center’s students are often cited for being job-ready. Students can earn college credit through Ivy Tech, Vincennes University and industry certifications for various fields, from manufacturing and information technology to culinary arts and video production.
Here’s my calculation of where career scholarship accounts are headed – a new pile of money tempting corporatized for-profit centers.
“Corporate” isn’t synonymous with evil, but the illusion of choice or flexibility doesn’t equate to better, much less safe, particularly when young people need educators whose sole goal, one not affixed to corporate profitability, is to mold the apprentice.
As we’ve witnessed with for-profit charter schools, a misalignment between corporate targets and a child’s education can have severe consequences. Young students may use technology to create but can’t be treated like widgets measured on a profit-loss spreadsheet.
Without oversight, particularly with what we know as students are trying to recover post-pandemic, I fear we could do more harm than good for both them and the state.
Fred McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.