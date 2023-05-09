It always sounds great at the start of the legislative session when the governor promises record spending for education and increases in teacher pay, almost as if we have a governor and legislature that respect and want to show appreciation for our teachers.
Since this is Teacher Appreciation Week, I thought I would recount the wonderful ways our legislature and governor have shown their appreciation for traditional public school teachers.
We can start with the biggest increase in education spending in recent years (or so the legislature says.) Tremendous amounts of money will be going to education. However, the biggest percentages will be going to the unregulated, unmonitored voucher industry, which caters to wealthy, middle-class white parents who, as long as their family of four makes less than $220,000 per year, can qualify for a full voucher for their children to attend a religious school of their choice.
Am I being unfair in stating that most of the money goes to white families who already attended voucher schools? No.
If you check the Department of Education website, only 10.45% of the students attending voucher schools are Black, down from 24.11% in 2011. In 2021-22, nearly 70% of the students in these schools had never attended a public school. Religious schools? They are 99.976% of the voucher schools (yes, that is a real number).
A second gift from the legislature and the governor is taking away the requirement to have discussion between teachers and administration.
This may sound like a small thing, but it completes what was started in 2011 when collective bargaining was limited to wages, salaries and benefits, and all other things were to be discussed such as working hours, calendar, etc.
This year, the legislature said, “You administrators no longer need to talk to your teachers about anything if you don’t want to!” To their credit, most great school districts will continue meeting with teachers in discussion anyway because they value their teachers and want that open dialogue.
Now, here is the big one. In a quiet ceremony on May 4, Holcomb signed into law what I believe is the biggest legislative slap in the face I have ever seen to the public school teachers who teach more than 92.6% of the 1.12 million students in Indiana.
Because of groups that are small but very loud, the legislature and governor believe there was a vast conspiracy to place “inappropriate,” “pornographic” books in school and classroom libraries that contain “materials harmful to children,” leading to those children being “groomed” and “trained to become sex workers.” What?
Instead of drinking the Kool-Aid from Moms for Liberty and Purple for Parents, let’s try a little truth serum (if such a thing exists) and take a look at this issue.
I worked as a principal in the largest district in the state, and I can put my life and reputation on the line that those kinds of books did not exist in our library or our teachers’ classroom libraries. However, our legislature and our governor believe this idiocy so much that they attached an amendment to House Bill 1447 which will send to jail and fine up to $5,000 any teacher or school librarian found violating this law.
I know what happened in Florida this past school year when that state’s legislature passed a similar law.
Teachers covered up their whole classroom libraries, and children lost complete access to books because teachers were afraid.
At a time when our state is pushing hard and setting aside large amounts of money for literacy, why are we removing access to books that our students who are most at risk cannot get anywhere else?
But, of course, it’s because we cannot trust teachers. Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! Now here’s hoping we don’t send you to jail.
And a word to the wise here might be good: Just because one parent does not like a certain book and does not want their child to read it does not mean that no child should read that book or that it is pornographic.
But before you despair, teachers, the governor and legislature have one more parting gift for you, and they are just as proud as they can be to offer it to you.
If you want to carry a gun in school so you can protect yourself and your students (since the state will not), your school district is now authorized to use professional development funds to get you trained to do it. All you have to do is ask.
Have a great Teacher Appreciation Week! We so appreciate all that you do for our students!
Michael Shaffer is director of the Masters in Educational Leadership Program and an associate professor of educational leadership at Ball State University.