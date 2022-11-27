As someone who has been on both sides of isolation and inclusion, I can proudly say that school is many times more enjoyable when you belong and have people to rely on; it helps enjoy learning which in turn creates a better learning environment.
My unique experience is being a Mon American living on the south side of town.
Growing up, I often felt isolated, different from the rest. The Mon population in Fort Wayne has always been pretty small with a majority of them living in the northern part of the city.
I’ve never experienced being able to rely on my first language to connect me with classmates, resulting in a feeling of isolation throughout elementary.
Luckily, I learned early in my education that the best way to connect with others was to get involved. I tried out for my elementary basketball team and made it. This small but significant experience allowed me to meet new people and find a group where I belonged (shoutout to Levan R. Scott Academy by the way).
Extracurricular activities (soccer, chess, etc.) have always helped me meet new people I can call friends and helped me gain confidence. I’ve been a part of the South Side soccer team all four years of high school; it’s been a huge part of my high school career.
I’ve seen players come and go and usually the ones who became a part of the team and feel like family improve the most. My point is, inclusion and belonging to a group create the best environment for learning and improvement.
Do you know the difference between equality and equity? Simply put, imagine life as one big race. Equality is giving everyone the same starting line, while equity is giving everyone opportunities so they can reach the finish line. You may think equality is fairer; I felt that way too before I was reminded that not everyone’s the same – no one starts with the same opportunities and resources.
When I was a child, I always paid attention in class. I was a pretty good student and often I noticed that the troublemakers would be rewarded much more often for the smallest good activities and felt it was unfair. I realize now this was a matter of equity and not equality.
This is why equity, providing resources and opportunities to the students who need it, is ultimately much fairer than equality.
I’m not suggesting we force opportunities on students. I feel it is still the student’s responsibility to seek help and opportunity, while teachers are solely responsible for providing a safe place, a home away from home, be it in classrooms, clubs or groups. From what I’ve seen, they’re doing a great job involving everyone.
Fort Wayne Community Schools has been blessed with a wonderfully diverse demographic. As someone who has attended FWCS from K-12, our diversity has allowed me to interact with many cultures, an opportunity most people don’t have. Inclusion is necessary to create a safe learning environment. We are all there to learn how to live in a society together.
Editor’s note: On Oct. 30, The Journal Gazette published the winning entries in its essay contest focused on “diversity, equity and inclusion.” Here we feature one of the runners-up.
Samsawn Pakasawn is a senior at South Side High School.