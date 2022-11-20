Feeling like I belong is important to me. Whether it is at school, in my extracurriculars, or just going out on the town, I like to feel like I belong.
All teens need to feel like they belong; it is important for their mental and physical well-being. As a high school student, feeling like I belong is important to maximize my learning capabilities.
There is a psychological theory that can explain our need for belonging, called the Hierarchy of Needs. This theory was first introduced by Abraham Maslow in 1943. The Hierarchy of Needs is a visual representation of the needs of any individual, shown in the form of a pyramid. At the bottom, are the Physiological Needs, which are the essential survival needs (including air, water, food). Following these are Safety Needs, Love and Belonging, Esteem, and finally, Self Actualization.
These needs connect closely to our physical and mental health. We need food and shelter to survive. Anything past our basic Physiological Needs tend to raise issues for us as students when they are not met.
When we feel like we don’t belong at school and in our extracurriculars, we fail to have our needs met at the Love and Belonging level. Maslow argued that when our Love and Belonging needs are not met, we can develop a variety of psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression. This could be an explanation for the rapid rise in depression and anxiety seen in teenagers.
As a student, I look around every day and see peers who are not having their needs met. This is a hard problem to pinpoint because there are hundreds of different factors that contribute to the well-being of a student. I know my school takes various measures to ensure that students' physiological and safety needs are met. Whether it is free breakfast in the morning or a free meal at lunchtime; the schools make sure their students' basic needs are met. We also have police officers assigned to our schools, fulfilling our safety needs. However, this is where the reach of the school ends.
The school provides resources for our physiological needs and our safety needs but can’t provide resources for our Love and Belonging or Esteem needs. I would make the argument that there is no way for them to do that. That is where we come in.
To create equity in our school systems, we need to address the disconnect between students that plagues our schools. We need to make each other feel like we belong and are valued for our differences. Not only make each other feel like we belong but also come alongside each other as friends. Easier said than done, but we need to connect with our peers.
There is nothing worse than not being picked for a group project or being the last one anyone wants on their team or in their band. I can say from first-hand experience that it hurts, a lot. Not only does it hurt but it creates inequity in our schools.
Students who lack a feeling of belonging are not being cared for, emotionally, mentally, and even physically. It might not be intentional but it's a fact we need to accept. It is a problem that as a community, we need to address, and mend. Learning to live together in harmony and accepting each other's differences would show the world that we value diversity and a community of belonging; the basic fibers of inclusion.