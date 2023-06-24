What if I told you that, without inventing anything new, we could dramatically reduce Indiana’s infant and maternal mortality rate, teen birth rate, abortion rate, poverty rate and gender pay gap?
What if I sweetened the deal: This solution could also improve a woman’s chance of graduating from high school, attaining a secondary degree and earning a more competitive salary – while simultaneously saving taxpayers millions of dollars every year?
Sounds too good to be true, right?
Well, it’s not. And the silver bullet for these interconnected problems is birth control.
Half of all pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended – which makes unintended pregnancies a great place to start. And in Indiana we sure need to start somewhere.
• According to health department data, Indiana’s five-year maternal death rate is worst in the nation. Contraception use has been proven to drop maternal mortality rates by 44% in a global study.
• Indiana’s preterm birth and infant mortality rates also rank close to last. Babies born less than two years after a prior birth are much more likely to be premature or low birthweight.
• Our state’s high number of unintended births (and the resulting lack of wages and disruption to higher education goals) helps edge Indiana near the bottom quartile for gender-equitable pay.
• In addition to lives interrupted or lost, Indiana tax dollars are used to support the families and children of unintended pregnancy.
So why are so many pregnancies unintended? Unfortunately, many people lack basic access to contraception. Lack of transportation, access to a clinician who can provide the full spectrum of birth control options or the money to pay for care are just a few obstacles.
Long-lasting reversible contraception such as IUDs is considered the most effective form of birth control, lasting from three to 10 years with a 98% effective rate. But these methods come with a hefty price tag, costing up to $1,000.
Indiana is left with huge numbers of women who are at a disadvantage when it comes to maintaining full autonomy over their reproductive health.
But it doesn’t need to be this way. Indiana can build on the strategies already implemented in other states to curb the effects of unintended pregnancy and put the power of families back into the hands of the people creating them.
Take Colorado, for example. In 2008, Colorado received a private grant of $27 million to pilot a program providing low- or no-cost long-lasting reversible contraception to women statewide. By 2016, birth rates declined by 54%, and abortion rates declined by 63% among teens aged 15-19.
In addition, Colorado saw an increase in the maternal age at first birth, an increase in the length of time between births, and for women between the ages of 20 and 22, a 14% reduction of women without a high school diploma. To borrow from Benjamin Franklin, this program made Colorado mothers healthier, wealthier and wiser.
But it didn’t stop there. By the state’s own 2017 estimates, investing $27 million in birth control saved Colorado taxpayers nearly $70 million that would have been spent on programs such as Medicaid, food stamps and family aid.
This cost savings has been replicated in other states and routinely shows an incredible return on investment for every dollar invested.
We have the opportunity and the blueprints to provide effective, efficient support to Indiana’s women and families. Thankfully, we aren’t starting from total scratch: The 2022 legislative session ushered in a new law that allows patients to receive birth control from pharmacists without a doctor’s prescription. It’s a start, but we need more.
We need more programs like path4you.org that provide reproductive telehealth and birth control of all types to anyone in Indiana.
We need support at the hospital level, with engaged clinicians systematically integrating birth control into fourth trimester care.
We need to understand our community’s gaps to contraceptive access and education. The Indiana Health Department could lead the way.
Birth control can be a catalyst for progress, granting women the power to shape their own lives, pursue their dreams and build a more equitable society. By advocating for increased access to birth control, we champion personal autonomy, gender equality and improved health outcomes. We strengthen families and communities in the process.
Like I said: silver bullet.
Karen Eller is principal of Karen Eller Consulting.