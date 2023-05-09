Teachers remain the backbone of society; they are the ones most often offering support, guidance, mentorship and undivided attention to learners of all ages and backgrounds.
Yet, K-12 teachers specifically continue to be crippled under the weight of ongoing teacher shortages.
As of this month, there are more than 2,000 open teacher and teacher support positions statewide, according to the Indiana Department of Education. And, there are 36,500 openings throughout the U.S. We’re also seeing shortages in vital, and often overlooked, roles such as paraprofessionals and substitutes.
This is resulting in larger class sizes and less individualized student support, especially in special-needs classrooms, leading to unmanageable workloads that result in burnout.
As for the subject areas with the greatest teacher shortages in Indiana, it’s currently math, science, language arts, special education, computer science, and career and technical education.
For young learners specifically, teacher shortages often lead to insufficient teaching in the classroom, especially if and when schools resort to hiring educators not fully qualified in certain subject areas.
This not only places students at a disadvantage for learning purposes, but also adds strain to teachers – and we need teachers. We need ones who pour support and encouragement into our kids’ classrooms. The ones who spark creativity and curiosity that’ll one day benefit our kids’ future careers.
We need them, and they need our support.
Teacher Appreciation Week serves as a benchmark to remind us of the value teachers bring, and why it’s critical we support them. As we gear up for the 2023-24 school year, it’s time to address how we can support our local teachers.
Teacher shortages have been a topic of discussion these past few years for Fort Wayne’s four big districts: Fort Wayne Community Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and East Allen County Schools.
So what can we focus on now to address this crisis? Education – and this time, for our current and aspiring teachers.
It’s understandable that higher education doesn’t always seem like a realistic piece of the grand puzzle of one’s career path. According to a LinkedIn study, while the majority of employees stated they’d stay at a company longer if it invested in their career, the main reason employees felt they couldn’t pursue learning was time. This can be especially true for teachers who not only have a lot on their plate workwise, combatting shortages, but also have families and other personal responsibilities.
Fortunately, Indiana has flexible, affordable and accessible higher education options for current and aspiring teachers – from assistants and paraprofessionals to tenured teachers looking to expand their area of expertise in the field.
Financial support exists in the form of grants and scholarships for learners of all ages. In my 20 years of education experience, I’ve found that pursuing education can seem like a pipe dream for adults who are working full time. There are accessible pathways for anyone, at any stage of their career.
I don’t see a downside to encouraging any worker to continue pursuing growth and education. For teachers, especially, education for young learners can be seen as a living entity, something that’s always changing, growing and evolving.
So to best serve our students, teachers must lean into growth opportunities as young learners continuously need adjusted learning styles.
Take technology for example – we know we’ll be seeing ongoing changes within the classroom as technology advances within our school systems. And to keep up, it’s important that teachers realize there are higher education opportunities and resources available to them.
To all of the teachers in Indiana, please know you are deeply appreciated. Our young learners will eventually be the ones working full time, making decisions that will affect our state’s economic growth.
So it’s up to us – our communities, government leaders, caregivers, fellow educators – to continue to support the goals and aspirations of our current and aspiring teachers. There’s no reason this next school year can’t be the turning point for bringing hope back into our school systems.
Alison Bell is chancellor of WGU Indiana, a nonprofit online university.