As in previous legislative sessions, several bills were filed last week in the Indiana House related to transgender kids.
They are House Bills 1118, 1220 (co-authored by Fort Wayne Rep. Chris Judy), 1231 and 1232. Broadly, they ban medical and surgical treatment for people suffering from gender dysphoria. Punishments range from civil fines through to one to six years in prison if convicted on felony charges.
None of the bills, however, would solve any important problems.
The principal problem we should be addressing is suicide. According to a study by the American Academy of Pediatrics, among transgender adults, about 40% report having attempted suicide. For the general public, the rate is 4.6%. About 90% had thoughts about suicide at some point in their life. About 65% had suicidal thoughts in the past year.
The medical community is responding to this problem by studying what works to reduce suicide and thoughts of suicide among both adults, adolescents and children who suffer from gender dysphoria.
The medical community recommendations are based on that research.
One influential expression of those recommendations was a set of guidelines published in 2017 by the Endocrine Society, the leading medical society on human hormones. Among the long list of recommendations are many that specify the requirements for medical professionals treating adolescents with gender dysphoria.
Those requirements include being trained in developmental psychology, being trained in using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, being able to distinguish gender dysphoria and other conditions, such as body dysmorphic disorder, and being trained to assess a patient’s understanding of gender-affirming care.
Another influential set of recommendations is the Standards of Care commissioned by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. The initial treatments involve extensive counseling by medical professionals and, if appropriate, social transitioning. Social transitioning means a patient presenting themselves, in public, as a new gender. In practice, it means a new haircut and new clothes.
It also means playing on the soccer or swim team with a similar gender.
The recommendations for adolescents can, if appropriate, progress to using gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues, also called puberty blockers. These help the body suppress producing some hormones. As a result, several physical developments related to puberty are delayed.
These drugs have been used for more than 30 years for a variety of medical purposes for both adults and children. For example, they are used as part of treatment for prostate cancer, for endometriosis and for abnormally early onset of puberty.
Consider this last category, also called precocious puberty. Formally, it is when puberty begins before age 8 in girls and age 9 in boys. The causes are varied and often uncertain. Except for cases related to cancer, there are typically not significant long-term physical health effects related to precocious puberty.
Nonetheless, it can be distressing to kids to undergo the physical changes of puberty when their classmates are not. Because of this psychological distress, puberty blockers are often used to delay puberty to a more typical age.
Many of the Indiana House bills related to these treatments. There is no formal system for reporting the use of puberty blockers, but a Reuters investigation, based on insurance claims, estimated that, nationwide, about 5,000 adolescents suffering from gender dysphoria used puberty blockers.
For some context, about 300,000 adolescents identify as transgender. There are about 25 million 12- to 17-year-olds in the U.S.
One reason so few adolescents who identify as transgender use puberty blockers is because the medical community has strong guidelines for this level of care.
The recommendations require the patient to demonstrate a long-lasting and intense gender dysphoria that has worsened with puberty. The patient has to give informed consent, and the parents or guardians must consent and be supportive. A pediatric endocrinologist should also agree with the treatment.
Again, the purpose of this well-researched, carefully laid-out path of treatment is to solve the problem of suicide. This is what it looks like when the medical community recognizes and tries to solve a problem.
Representatives in the Indiana House are proposing their own process, which is basically nothing. No treatment.
That doesn’t solve any problem. Considering the high suicide rate, it is also cruel.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.