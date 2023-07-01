The publicized death of Tori Bowie – the Olympic gold medal track star who died alone in her bed of eclampsia (stroke) as she delivered her stillborn baby – highlights the tragedy of maternal mortality in America.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures maternal mortality as pregnancy-related death up to 42 days after a pregnancy’s end. The United States is one of only a few countries where maternal mortality is rising, and fast.
Daughters are now twice as likely to die in childbirth as their mothers were and are more likely to survive if they give birth in Iraq.
The most recent statistics place Indiana 10th in the nation in maternal death rate with the rate for African American women three times that of the general population.
Although heart-related and cardiovascular events such as eclampsia account for the largest number of maternal deaths, post-partum hemorrhaging is the main cause within the first 24 hours. Though preventable in 93% of the cases according to physician surveys, excessive bleeding accounts for 21% of pregnancy-related deaths, according to the Indiana Maternal Mortality Review.
In 2006, California’s maternal mortality rate climbed above the national average, sparking formation of the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative. Members targeted hemorrhage-related fatalities, brainstorming the design for “hemorrhage carts” or tool kits stocked with the drugs and instruments needed to stem blood loss. Standardized tool kits were disseminated in maternal wards throughout the state.
Three years later, deaths had dropped by 35%. By 2012, rates had fallen even further, and today California maintains the lowest rate in the country.
California’s approach inspired the American College of Obstetrics to launch the Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health promoting “safety bundles” for emergency obstetric care, including the OB hemorrhage tool kit.
Indiana joined the federally funded alliance and in 2018 organized its own Maternal Mortality Review. Whether all hospitals have adopted AIM’s recommendations remains unclear.
Tori was one of a disproportionate number of Black women to die in childbirth. Biased medical treatment may contribute to racial asymmetry in birth outcomes.
Psychologists at Harvard demonstrated that people who explicitly endorse racial equality nevertheless sometimes harbor unconscious or implicit stereotypes. Cultural competence training raises self-awareness of unconscious stereotypes, fostering better communication with patients. Indiana University offers such training to medical students together with an eight-week program called ICARE (Implementing Conversations to Advance Racial Equity).
Booster training with obstetrics staff could benefit African American patients.
However, instilling awareness of racial inequity may not adequately substitute for having enough minority providers.
Health economists found in northern California that African American patients were more likely to adhere to medical advice when they were randomly assigned to same-race doctors. As many as 19% of cardiac deaths could be averted if doctors were racially matched to Black patients. Among 1.8 million births over two decades in Florida, fewer Black infants died when the attending physician was racially matched.
Racial diversity in health care saves lives.
The problem is in the undersupply of minority OB doctors and nurses. Increasing funding for medical education, expanding obstetric residency programs to include foreign-trained physicians of color and relaxing excessive admissions standards to medical school are ways to widen the pipeline.
Certified professional midwives also expand the supply of quality care. Indiana is one of 15 states prohibiting non-nurse midwives from practicing. Research shows that midwife-supported pregnancies result in fewer complications. Furthermore, there are 35% more African American midwives than obstetricians.
Tori apparently rejected prenatal care, which could have saved her life by flagging the pre-eclampsia. The majority of women do take advantage of prenatal visits and rely on hospitals for delivery.
However, women residing in rural counties have further to go to reach well-equipped metropolitan hospitals, and time is of the essence in an obstetric crisis.
In fact, women who live in rural counties make up an inordinate number of the pregnancy-related deaths in Indiana, according to the IMMR.
But rural living should not carry a death sentence for pregnant women. Inventive solutions such as mobile maternal care vehicles, training non-medical personnel to measure blood loss, offering temporary housing near urban hospitals or expanding access to telehealth improve birth outcomes. Such innovations lower birth complications for rural mothers.
It is time that Indiana try some.
Experts agree that maternal deaths are largely preventable. Tragically, Tori gave birth on her own, but throughout human history communities have rallied to support women during this critical life event.
We need to think “out of the box” and do more in Indiana to better ensure the safety of all women giving birth in our state.
Laura McCloskey is a professor of public health at Indiana University-Bloomington.