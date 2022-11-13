The great American road trip is being electrified. To power it includes a fully revitalized energy, automotive and advanced manufacturing industry in Indiana.
“The Crossroads of America,” the Indiana motto, signifies the importance of our state’s transportation facilities to the national economy. That same motto now stands for our country’s realization of a full-scale energy and automotive revolution.
Globally, Mc-Kinsey research suggests that clean technologies could attract $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion of capital investment per year by 2025, a report conducted prior to the notable new federal funding policies announced over the past year.
Automotive companies have been responding to these policy changes and have recently announced more than $85 billion in investments in electric vehicles, electric batteries and charging stations. These groundbreaking investments galvanize domestic production and emphasize the need for rethinking our existing energy infrastructure.
To deliver on the promise of this new industrial revolution, it is essential to have a more anchored, secure and resilient energy system.
The state of Indiana, second in the country for automotive manufacturing, produces 1.3 million trucks and cars each year and totals $102 billion in manufacturing output. Our presence within the industry is made possible by more than 100,000 dedicated Hoosiers – about 20% of them from right here in northeast Indiana – and the foundational production infrastructure that we have in our backyard.
Through these and future investments, the state of Indiana is poised to continue to be the leading automotive producer in the country.
With the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, we will see targeted tax incentives aimed at manufacturing U.S.-sourced materials such as batteries, solar and wind parts, as well as electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure – all of which can accelerate Indiana’s momentum.
Indiana has always been at the center of production, and with each investment comes the possibility for a manufacturing boom. More than 150,000 new manufacturing jobs will be created by 2030.
Making these investments will ensure these jobs stay and continue to grow in Indiana. The invigorated EV and battery production, along with the expansion of their respective supply chains directly, translates to countless new jobs across the state and new opportunities for renewed prosperity for Hoosiers.
Stellantis and Samsung SDI are investing more than $2.5 billion in a joint venture for a lithium-ion battery production plant in Indiana, creating 1,400 new jobs. General Motors has already dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for EVs and battery production; it has also upgraded existing plants to accommodate new technology and to further expand its statewide footprint in partnership with LG Energy Solution.
These large-scale investments will not be the last – and rightly so given the state’s long-standing history and cultural commitment to manufacturing and the automotive industry.
The future of manufacturing is electric, but it is even more so American.
With the passage of the CHIPS & Science Act (authored by Indiana Sen. Todd Young), the United States is poised to position itself as a global leader in automotive and semiconductor manufacturing.
The billion-dollar investment is dedicated to solidifying our country’s global position and establishing American production as the standard.
Indiana has the capacity to solidify the United States’ bid even further.
To continue to compete in the creation, manufacturing and deployment of clean-energy technologies, we will need to develop new models and investment strategies. These will strengthen and expand our energy generation, transmission and distribution capabilities.
To this end, it is the unequivocal support of our stakeholders – everyone from our community leaders to our dedicated workforce – that will turbocharge this industrial automotive renaissance.
This will mark the biggest investment in manufacturing and infrastructure since President Dwight Eisenhower and is long overdue if we are to deliver on expectations.
Charting a path for economic security and clean energy will contribute to national goals to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by midcentury. This will create jobs and ultimately diversify our automotive industry.
When our elected officials, business leaders and other partners work in tandem, we too from northeast Indiana can and will contribute to delivering a brighter future for our state.
These investments in Indiana production are but a taste of what we could expect in this new era of success across the country. When communities and companies come together in collaboration, our hub of automotive excellence becomes the center of the industry. This is where the pioneering starts, but we are only a mile into a race that will last a lifetime.