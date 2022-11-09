FILE – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a news conference on Sept. 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. The Indiana Supreme Court on Friday, June 3, 2022, threw out a law that gave state legislators increased power to intervene during public health emergencies, agreeing with arguments from Holcomb that the move violated the state constitution. The court’s unanimous decision settles a legal fight that began more than a year ago when Holcomb sued over a law that was a response to his efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)