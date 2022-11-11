As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process had a big night Tuesday. So did voters.
Just not in Indiana.
It would be easy to interpret that as the ranting of a left-of-center voter who wanted different partisan outcomes. Yes, there were plenty of candidates I was rooting for, and some I voted for, who lost on Tuesday. I’m used to that here.
What happened this week in Indiana is different, though. It is also relatively unique. Diego Morales was elected secretary of state.
It shows that the worst statewide candidate I have ever seen on a ballot here only loses about 5% of Hoosier voters for being the worst, according to the Indiana Election Division. Five percent, compared to GOP U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s winning margin at the top of the ticket.
That’s what being fired, twice, from the very office Morales wants to lead will cost you in Indiana. That’s what being accused, twice, of sexual harassment will cost you in Indiana.
Five percent.
Those problems were publicly known before the credible allegation against Morales that he committed voter fraud in 2018 was made in the last week of the campaign. That’s right. Voter fraud – by the candidate who wants to be the chief of elections in Indiana. That should cost him, right?
Five percent.
There was a time that these kinds of things could and should tank a campaign. The reason it should is because elections are analogous to a hiring. Of the roughly 54% of Hoosier voters who voted for Morales on Tuesday, I’m curious how many of them would hire him for a job of any significance given the above details. I know I wouldn’t.
Morales calls the voter fraud allegations “old news.” In politics, 2018 is not “old” or even beyond the statute of limitations for the criminal allegation. And if it is “news,” I can’t help interpreting that part of his comment as a confession.
He will start his new job under the cloud of a certain investigation of at least one alleged crime. In other “old news,” former Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White, also a Republican, won his election in 2010, took office in 2011 under a similar cloud, was convicted of six felonies in February 2012 and removed from office. He was convicted of theft, perjury and, wait for it, voter fraud.
So, yes Indiana, we have seen this act before.
And this kind of thing, in 2022, will cost such a candidate exactly 5%.
Before voters knew any of this about Morales, way back in the spring and early summer, we knew he was an election denier. In other words, we knew he was a liar, and that he was willing to lie in service to Tuesday’s biggest loser, Donald Trump. He is willing to lie about elections while campaigning to be in charge of elections.
Still, it only cost him 5%.
The 2022 election in America will not be remembered in most places for this embarrassing civic collapse of the Hoosier conscience. It will be remembered for the end of Trump’s stranglehold on the national GOP.
It will be remembered for the favorable conditions that should have led to a great night for Republicans nationally, then ultimately didn’t.
It will be remembered for pro-choice referenda that passed in Michigan and Kentucky, right after Indiana rushed to pass an oppressive abortion-banning law just three months earlier.
It will be remembered for Americans voting for something as basic as democracy itself.
But that’s not what happened in Indiana. Hoosier voters outdid themselves. The state announced to the nation the depth of its shallowness, its disengagement in its own government and, most of all, its ignorance.
I wrote a few weeks ago about how people often say things such as, “voters are smarter than you think.” Some certainly are. How many though?
Around here, about 5%.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. This piece originally appeared at indiana capital chronicle.com.