What can we do?
This is the refrain I hear from Hoosier women every day following the decision handed down by the Indiana Supreme Court in Medical Licensing Board v. Planned Parenthood.
The ruling greenlights Indiana’s abortion ban and the Indiana General Assembly’s power to force Indiana women to carry all pregnancies to full term unless an abortion “is necessary to protect her life or protect her from a serious health risk.”
In doing so, they focused on the intent of the drafters of our 1850 Constitution – who were all men.
In the short term, we must exercise our right to vote. Not merely in the way the Indiana Supreme Court suggests by voting on our General Assembly representatives: That right has been largely abrogated by the gerrymandering the General Assembly has wrought upon our state. More than 41% of all state legislative seats went uncontested in the 2022 election.
But we also get to decide whether our Supreme Court justices stay on the court. Three justices who signed this opinion – Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Associated Justices Derek Molter and Mark Massa – are all up for judicial retention in November 2024.
We must also vote for a governor who will appoint Supreme Court replacements who respect a woman’s right to liberty under Article 1, Section 1 of our Constitution.
In the long term, what can we do?
One answer lies buried in this opinion. A silver lining is that this court did reject the state’s push to kneecap all the powers contained in Article 1, Section 1.
The state argued there are zero judicially enforceable rights contained in the first section of our Bill of Rights, which includes the pronouncement “that all power is inherent in the people; and that all free governments are, and of right ought to be, founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and well-being. For the advancement of these ends, the people have, at all times, an indefeasible right to alter and reform their government.”
The Supreme Court rejected this argument, pointing to the case of Bennett v. Jackson (decided in 1917) in support of the finding that Article 1, Section 1 was not impotent drivel but confers substantive rights to the people.
In Bennett, the Supreme Court rejected the attempt by the General Assembly to call for a state constitutional convention via statute despite the people voting as recently as 1914 to reject a constitutional convention.
The Bennett opinion stated that the people, under Article 1, Section 1, not the legislature, have the ultimate say on when a constitutional convention may be called, that the legislature can act “only after being properly directed by the people of the state in some form of a request or by having the question submitted to them.”
The court ruled that the statute was “void, being in conflict with section 1 of the Bill of Rights and taking from the people the right to say when they desire a change in their fundamental law.”
Want to end gerrymandering? Want to have direct ballot initiatives? Want to enshrine equal rights for women? Want to address the siphoning off of tax dollars from our public schools? Want to wrest power away from the General Assembly?
It’s time to act conventionally – by circulating a petition calling for a state constitutional convention. It is past time for such a convention to better represent the lives and interests of current Hoosiers, not just the interests of propertied white men from 170 years ago.
Marty Lemert is a Fort Wayne attorney.