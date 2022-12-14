I am a first-generation college student. Two generations of my family worked extremely hard to get me to college.
I remember watching my grandmother study every night at the kitchen table to earn her GED while I was in high school. I am proud to be the beneficiary of their efforts and hope to honor them in the work I do to support others in making a similar jump.
As a student-athlete at Marian College (now University), I was supported and flourished in a community that was student-focused and individualized. They made it easy to succeed and hard to fail. I chose to become a teacher and then a professor to specifically support students like myself who were learning to navigate the educational system on their own.
As an educational researcher, I try to keep an eye on higher education policy and changes to the system that support first-generation college students. Over the past decade, the state of Indiana has quietly worked to ensure that more students can earn the title of first-generation college student.
Under the leadership of Commissioner Teresa Lubbers, Indiana began an aggressive policy agenda to blur the lines between college and high school with the dual credit initiative and implementing the Indiana College Core. Lubbers passed her legacy on to another first-generation college student, Chris Lowery.
Prior to his current role as commissioner, Lowery served on the Batesville school board and leveraged opportunities from the K-12 sector, the community college system and the business community to ensure that students were able to gain all the opportunities that dual credit and dual enrollment had to offer. As commissioner, he is laser-focused on implementing the Indiana College Core across all Indiana high schools and universities.
He and his staff are racing toward an aggressive three-year goal of 100% participation.
It falls on high school educators to bring these opportunities to reality. Kevin Teasley and his team at GEO Academies have been at the forefront of supporting high school students make their college dreams a reality for more than 20 years.
GEO focuses on supporting students navigating poverty; many of those are first-generation college students. As Teasley shares, “It’s not just enough to get high school kids college credits and it’s not enough to get them to college. We must do more. Our average student leaves us with 30 college credits, but that’s not good enough. Our high school students need to be on college campuses, in college classes with other college students, taught by college professors that don’t coddle them like high school teachers. We can’t just get them there, we have to make sure they are prepared to succeed.”
Indiana is known nationally for leading in the area of educational innovation. We have leveraged autonomy and choice in ways other states strive to achieve. First-generation college students, like myself and Commissioner Lowery, are lucky to be in a state that recognizes their value and works tirelessly on their behalf.
Addie Angelov is co-founder and CEO of the Paramount Health Data Project. She wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.