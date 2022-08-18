I made a discovery a few days ago. My husband has been hiding something.
In our garage are boxes of Pop-Tarts and mini muffins. He says they’re for the kids; he’s just rationing them. Until he chooses, those breakfast items are completely unattainable.
The 2- and 7-year-old don’t have the resources or transportation to secure the desirable items at the store, and even the boxes under their very own roof are out of reach. They simply don’t have what they need to make those items their own without help.
A similar saga plays out – with significantly more severe repercussions – for thousands of low-income Hoosier renters who cannot secure quality housing that is affordable and available to them. Especially for extremely low-income households, affordable housing is – simply put – out of reach.
A new report, co-released by Prosperity Indiana and the National Low Income Housing Coalition, details the depth of the issue. According to Out of Reach 2022, to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Indiana, full-time workers need to earn on average $16.97 per hour, up from $16.57 a year ago.
Yet, despite the fact that housing costs continue to rise, Hoosier renter wages continue to lag far behind our Midwest peers – further broadening the gap.
The average Indiana renter wage of $16.61 is now $1.05 an hour lower than the average across Midwest states. This adds up to $2,184 a year, nearly enough to pay 2.5 months of rent. The state’s housing wage has worsened from 43rd-least affordable in the nation in 2021 to 40th in just one year.
For the lowest-income workers, the reality of these stats are bleak. Hoosiers must work an average of 94 hours a week at minimum wage to afford a modest two-bedroom unit at fair market rent. Think of the single mom working that many more hours to make do or, more likely, in a substandard unit and paying more than what’s affordable.
Taking on more housing than is affordable increases housing instability, forcing families to choose between housing quality, child care, medical care and even food. These families are also more susceptible to financial shocks.
Several solutions would address this issue. One is obvious – wages that rise faster than housing costs.
Other options are multifold. The development of more affordable units to meet demand and an increase in rental subsidies are critical new measures. Additionally, we need to ensure the subsidized affordable housing stock we have remains affordable and meet habitability standards.
The habitability piece necessitates improved enforcement options established through legislation, since in 2021 the state preempted local governments from establishing tenant protections.
All of these options require more money. They require increased accountability. And whether or not it should, pressing for these options may require bravery to shift the status quo. Being considered at the federal level now is the Eviction Crisis Act. Sen. Todd Young is a co-sponsor, but Sen. Mike Braun needs to hear from constituents with urgency to support this bill.
We need to create more housing options and more ladders to economic opportunity and make them available to those who need them. We need to stop rationing the muffins, or Pop-Tarts, or good housing options, as the case may be, and provide a better pathway to the broader assortment of quality basics at every rung of the economic ladder.
Jessica Love is executive director for Prosperity Indiana, a statewide membership organization for strengthening Hoosier communities. She wrote this for indiana capital chronicle.com.