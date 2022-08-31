When talking about climate change and emission reduction measures, a common reaction is to groan at the thought of the costs exacted from domestic production.
It’s easy to see carbon emission regulation as an unwanted weight placed on the shoulders of American business in the form of excessive fees and fines – a fanciful, high-minded handicap on American production.
However, there is a method that takes this burden and places it squarely on the backs of our economic competitors while we reap the benefits; it’s called a carbon border adjustment mechanism.
To appreciate carbon border adjustment mechanisms, it’s important to understand what they are and why they matter. A carbon border adjustment mechanism is simply a tax on imports levied against countries whose production methods generate worse pollution than our own.
The fear that comes with domestic emission regulation is that if the price to produce goods becomes more costly, companies will opt to outsource work or move to countries with looser regulation as a way to dodge costs and keep production cheap.
Carbon border adjustment mechanisms, however, close this loophole by making these countries pay increased costs when they try to offload these goods on our shores. This added fee brings the cost back on par with the amount it would have cost to produce in America in the first place.
By doing this, companies would lose the incentive to move production out of America, which levels the economic playing field.
This measure protects economic competition, prevents losses to domestic industry, averts the embarrassment of companies leaving, polluting freely in another country, and selling their goods back to us, and has the added benefit of being a practical way to promote environmentalism.
The best part is, the cleaner our production methods are compared to our competitor nations, the greater the revenue generated.
After understanding the concept of a carbon border adjustment mechanism, the next step is understanding what it can do for our country. Preventing the loss of jobs is a good start, but the question then becomes what carbon border adjustment mechanisms can do for economic growth.
The EU is imposing such a mechanism which will go into effect in 2023; it touches the industries of cement, aluminum, fertilizers, electric energy production, iron, and steel. Although it’s the energy production part that has the biggest story to tell.
The war Russia has waged on Ukraine has taught us that many NATO nations are heavily reliant on imports for their energy demand, and Russia’s ability to produce fossil fuels cheaply is the country’s biggest bargaining chip. However, the production is also filthy.
To counter Russia’s leverage, the EU carbon border adjustment mechanism will negate the low cost of Russian energy, and this provides an opening for us.
Comparatively speaking, American energy production is only half as carbon intensive – according to the Climate Leadership Council – and American metal production is roughly six times less energy intensive compared to Russia, even back in 2018. This means we’d be clear of many of the importation expenses Russia would face, giving us a competitive advantage.
However, we could be making so much revenue if we adopted an EU-style mechanism of our own.
According to Resources for the Future – an independent, nonprofit research institution in Washington, D.C. – the EU carbon border adjustment mechanism is projected to raise between $5.7 billion and $15.9 billion in revenue each year. That kind of income is hard to ignore.
A carbon border adjustment mechanism presents a unique opportunity to take away Russia’s biggest leverage, boost America’s energy independence, and raise a lot of revenue while doing so.
The mechanism is about more than just reducing emissions; it’s a way to prevent outsourcing, punish countries that use highly inefficient and heavily polluting shortcuts to create cheap energy and goods, and strengthen American energy independence without changing a thing about American production.
This isn’t just some piece of do-gooder, tree-hugger wishful thinking; it’s legitimate economic policy in which the entire EU sees potential profit. If we want to keep jobs and industries in America, fortify our energy independence and strengthen our international bargaining power, it’s something we need to implement ourselves.
Ethan Hoerr, of Fort Wayne, is a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.