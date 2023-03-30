Martin Luther King Jr. is a true hero to many Americans, Black and white, including this writer. Many monuments bear his name, including streets in cities across Indiana and the nation, and Fort Wayne’s own graceful and beautifully lit MLK Memorial Bridge, used by more than 24,000 vehicles daily.
There is sentiment here to add Fort Wayne to the many American cities that have a street named after King by renaming the current Calhoun Street.
Changing the name of a street more than 5 miles long and full of businesses is an expensive and controversial process. We recall the brouhaha that accompanied the unsuccessful attempt in late 2001 to merge the names of Lafayette Street, Spy Run Avenue, Clinton Street and Coldwater Road into a single street name.
Fort Wayne has an opportunity here to once again gain national recognition. Instead of being the latest of some 900 cities to rename a street after King, we could be the very first in a new movement.
We could rededicate some of our current streets, originally named after political or military figures whose luster has faded over the decades, to honor instead dozens of less famous people of various genders, religions and ethnicities who deserve their opportunity to shine and be recognized.
Why not simply but sincerely rededicate our Calhoun Street from the slave-owning John C. Calhoun to his family’s freed slave Moses Calhoun?
The Reconstruction years found this Mr. Calhoun flourishing with entrepreneurial flair in multiple businesses, becoming a pillar of Atlanta’s Black community and sending his daughters, one of whom would become the mother of the beautiful actress and talented singer Lena Horne, to college.
How many streets in America are named after him? Ours could be the first. With no actual name change, businesses won’t need to update their stationery and other marketing materials, and there’s no need for taxpayers to pay for the city to replace numerous street signs.
Picture this:
Community leaders gather at a downtown Calhoun Street intersection to watch a mayoral representative unveil weatherproof placards covering a pedestrian-level traffic signal control cabinet which will introduce visitors to Moses Calhoun and tell them why he rates his own street.
Near the back, away from the TV cameras, an interviewer from Reader’s Digest asks a group of local high school history teachers which street they think will win their Rededicate contest this semester.
One teacher responds that her class is researching Harrison Street, named after slave owner and states’ rights apologist William Henry Harrison, who accomplished little in his 31 days as president. She thinks Hubert Henry Harrison, the Black griot of the Harlem Renaissance, presents a better role model.
Another teacher says he leans more toward Berry Street, named well over a century ago for Indian sub-agent Benjamin Berry Kercheval. He says, with a twinkle, that he thinks it’s about time to give Charles Edward Anderson Berry his chance at a little fame.
Floyd Guffey is a Fort Wayne resident and a Vietnam War veteran.