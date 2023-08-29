When I have the pleasure of visiting our trial courts to watch a hearing, meet with the judges and their staffs, and generally see how our courts are operating, I am always impressed by the fairness and compassion I see firsthand.
Still, being in court is incredibly taxing on those involved, regardless of the circumstances. Calling them “parties to a case” is perplexing for litigants who will tell you it is no party to be in court.
From an administrative standpoint, our judiciary must strive to make the experience more accessible and understandable. One way we can do that is by continuing to provide quality services in person and to promote and improve our online services, which also fosters a more efficient and transparent legal system.
One such service is the free, 24-7 access to online portals available at courts.in.gov, mycase.in.gov and public.courts.in.gov. Visit these websites and see what’s available.
Even people without a court case will likely find these portals useful as they include searchable databases, live and archived court hearings, a child support calculator, dashboards, electronic filing and online payment processing.
During the past year, nearly 11 million users accessed mycase.in.gov, viewing more than 63 million pages and downloading documents more than 25 million times.
Some 89,000 Hoosiers paid their traffic tickets online. Though no one likes getting a ticket, the ability to pay it online is far more convenient than having to go somewhere to pay it in person.
About 43,000 happy couples who tied the knot last year encountered a straightforward process to obtain their marriage license.
Additionally, parents can search the child abuse registry, and business owners can review commercial court cases. A new feature allows people with a court case to sign up to seamlessly access the documents in their case.
And if and when those individuals have to go to court, they can look at our trial court calendars app, launched in December 2020, which now includes more than 163 courts in 48 counties.
Importantly, the wealth of information available through these tools is not just for lawyers, policymakers, or the press — it’s a fully transparent online system designed for all.
We are also piloting several additional online tools to increase accessibility and efficiency. For example, three counties are using an online dispute resolution platform for small claims cases, allowing court customers to resolve disputes at no cost and on their own time. Three other counties have implemented an online portal where attorneys and parties can upload digital evidence in advance of a court hearing.
As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, it is imperative that we continue to embrace online access and implement innovations. Doing so not only enhances a fair legal process but also adheres to Indiana’s constitutional imperative that “courts shall be open.”
When our framers crafted this provision more than 150 years ago, they never could have imagined the internet and the ways in which we can utilize it to keep courts open every hour of every day. By thoughtfully implementing online court access, we align our legal system with the demands of the digital age and extend its reach to all Hoosiers, including those who have historically been underserved.
I’m proud of our judges, court staff and administrative stakeholders who are embracing technology and working to provide additional access to Indiana’s courts in a meaningful way.
So, while going to court may never be a “party,” I am hopeful that our commitment to providing quality services online makes navigating our legal system more customer friendly.
Loretta H. Rush has been an Indiana Supreme Court justice since November 2012 and chief justice since August 2014. This piece originally appeared on the Indiana Capital Chronicle.