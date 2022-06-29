Feel free to file this in the “Jim Banks said what?!” file.
I know he’s hoping his outrageous statements on Twitter will help with name recognition in this fall’s election (since he hasn’t actually done anything in Congress that would encourage me to vote for him), but I have to take issue with his Twitter comment that the “modern Left is intolerant of prayer and mocks believers for their faith” as cited by Roxanna Murray in her letter published June 5.
I consider myself “left leaning” but am still happy to keep the families, friends and loved ones of those killed in mass shootings in my “thoughts and prayers.” I have lost family members and friends over the years and I know how difficult it is to lose someone close to me.
What I can’t tolerate is when politicians who are unwilling or unable to do anything about gun violence in this country get up before the microphone and offer up “thoughts and prayers.”
In all honesty, we citizens have “thoughts and prayers” covered; we need the politicians to do their job – what most Americans want done – and enact gun legislation.
And, yes, I know, if I wanted politicians in office to enact gun legislation, I should vote.
I am, in fact, a registered voter and consistently vote for those politicians most likely to enact gun legislation; they’re just not winning because the politicians currently in office in Indiana have gerrymandered away my vote in such a way that it’s completely ineffective.
In addition to being so intolerant of my political views that politicians on the right have gerrymandered away my vote, making my political views worthless …
• Politicians on the right have nominated and confirmed an intolerant, right-leaning Supreme Court that has now taken away a woman’s right to choose. They have broken their own so-called rules in preventing one (liberal) president on his way out of office from nominating a Supreme Court justice while allowing another (conservative) president to do the exact same thing, resulting in the intolerant court we now have.
• A former president representing the right was so intolerant that he never met a minority group he couldn’t make fun of, including reporters with disabilities.
• Voters on the right were so intolerant of the results of an election in which their candidate was defeated, they tried to overthrow the United States government; they even threatened to hang Mike Pence.
• Voters on the right continue to show their intolerance by still claiming the election was stolen more than a year and a half after it took place, despite more than 50 lawsuits contesting the election results having been thrown out of court.
• Second Amendment supporters on the right have shown, by their insistence on few to no rules governing the use of firearms, their intolerance of my• family’s First Amendment right of assembly.
• My family is so concerned about being involved in a mass shooting at a concert or sporting event that my wife recently bought us two “bleed packs” with tourniquets to take with us to one of these types of events in anticipation we will be caught in a mass shooting.
In other words, I don’t think the left has a monopoly on intolerance.
And, if we’re really being honest, intolerance might be too strong a word for any of this. After all, over the past 25 years, we have seen several real, violent examples of intolerance. Here are just a few that come to mind:
• A white supremacist who killed 10 African Americans at a grocery store in Buffalo.
• An antisemite who killed 11 parishioners at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
• Two men who tortured a gay college student, beat him severely and tied him to a fence, resulting in his death several days later.
• Three men who beat an African American man and chained him by his ankles to their pickup truck before dragging him alive for 3 miles before he died.
That, in my mind, is intolerance.
I know Banks loves his Twitter account, but he might want to think a bit before he tweets. “Intolerance” is a pretty strong word, and before he accuses me or others with left-leaning views of being intolerant, he should consider how the political actions of those on the right might also be perceived as intolerant, as well as the real examples of intolerance we have seen over the years.
Nathan Rupp is a librarian at Purdue University and has lived in Fort Wayne for five years.