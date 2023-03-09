A couple of decades ago, I wrote a book in which I talked about what it takes to be a good citizen in a representative democracy such as ours. I thought the principles were timeless, but I recently reread them and, boy, they seem a lot less clear-cut.
In principle, everything I wrote is still key to the functioning of our democracy: you need to vote; you need to take the time to be informed about policy and politics; you need to let your representatives know what’s important to you; and you need to be involved in making your community, state and country a better place to live.
Over the past 20 years, each has become more difficult, politically fraught and challenging to navigate responsibly.
Some states are trying to make voting more difficult. Misinformation is rampant. Being in touch with legislators and becoming involved in public issues have lost their innocence since Jan. 6 and threats to public officials became commonplace.
I see the fallout regularly when I talk with young people who want to become involved in politics or in community affairs but worry about what they might be exposing themselves to.
The challenge we face is that our system won’t work unless citizens participate in a constructive fashion. In a sense, there’s now a fifth responsibility to shoulder as good citizens: overcoming the predicaments we face on the road to the other four.
Everything else flows from taking responsibility for being informed. This means looking for trustworthy sources of information, being on guard against misinformation and biased interpretations, and recognizing that false or slanted information is rampant.
Mainstream news organizations have plenty of faults and sometimes go astray, but they’re the most reliable source of news and information out there. But it’s not safe to rely on just one: Seeking sources beyond your own ideological wheelhouse will make you far more knowledgeable.
This, obviously, is key to being a voter. So, I would argue, is advocating for making it as easy to vote as possible while making sure that the mechanics of elections remain secure.
Being knowledgeable and well-informed is also key to being in touch with legislators and to promoting a cause. Lawmakers are bombarded with input. To be effective, it helps to look at sources on both sides of the issue and understand the arguments that seem most persuasive.
The same sentiment holds for becoming involved in community or public life. Involvement is great – but not blind involvement. How reliable is the information you’re basing your actions on? Is your involvement helping, rather than hurting because it’s based on incorrect information?
Similarly, if someone asks you to get involved to save your town or state or country from some alleged peril, how accurately have they depicted the problem and have you carefully sorted out the claims on both sides of the issue?
I know. All of this seems like a lot of work. And it is. But American democracy was built on the assumption of an engaged and well-informed electorate.
It’s gotten a lot more complicated over the centuries, but if one core truth has remained constant, it’s this: If responsible citizens do not participate, then the system will not work. It’s as simple as that.
Lee Hamilton is a senior adviser for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government. He was a member of the U.S. House for 34 years.