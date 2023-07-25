The massive truck-mounted police water cannon pulled up alongside the kilometers-long line of protesters marching on the road to Jerusalem in 100-degree heat.
Those familiar with the cannon from previous encounters were taken aback. Until, that is, the policeman driving the vehicle opened the door, greeted them and turned on a gentle spray from his cannon to cool them down.
To recap, this is what’s happening in Israel today: We remain in the throes of a largely peaceful struggle between the sane and democratically oriented population (water cannon drivers included) and a handful of racist, misogynistic, homophobic, messianic zealots and convicted criminals who were (regrettably) legally voted into office.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s extremist government is not pursuing what it calls a “limited judicial reform.” It is attempting to dismantle the system that gave it power so it might achieve unlimited power.
It is attempted coup d’état, in the very literal meaning of the term.
In an unprecedented move, President Joe Biden last week publicly acknowledged the folly of the war Netanyahu and his sycophants have declared on Israel’s population and our institutions – most notably the judiciary but also the army, the media, the educational system, the social welfare system and arguably decency itself.
Like Biden, the vast majority of Israel’s population simply does not want the regime change the government is relentlessly trying to cram down our throats. Surveys show that some 60% of Israel’s citizens – right and left, religious and secular, those who voted for this government and those who did not – want Netanyahu to stand down.
The Israeli electorate does not want Netanyahu’s coup. The country’s key institutions do not want this coup. The lawyers, doctors, high-tech entrepreneurs, economists, heads of industry, banks and Israeli Defense Force reservists do not want this coup. Israel’s friends in the international community do not want this coup.
And, frankly, much of the ruling coalition itself quietly realizes that the divisions the coup is exposing are far more strategically dangerous than any alleged wrongs possibly right-able by the “reform.”
So, what does a population do when facing a hostile government hellbent on acting against the economic, social and democratic interests of the electorate?
We rebel.
On Friday, I got up at 4 a.m. and spent the morning marching toward Jerusalem in 100-degree heat with more than 20,000 other pro-democracy Israelis. This past week, I and tens of thousands of others closed our businesses for a day to legally deny tax revenue to the government. And I joined hundreds of thousands in twice-daily peaceful but determined protests, as I have weekly for the past 28 weeks.
On Thursday, hundreds of Israel Air Force pilots, Israel Defense Forces special forces, cyber warfare and other soldiers who serve on a volunteer basis collectively resigned their commissions. The health care system went on strike. The high-tech sector that drives a third of our economy shut down.
Hundreds of thousands of people were in the streets day and night; some (like me) just waving flags, and others blocking roads or shutting down train stations.
It is not an exaggeration to say Israel is in chaos. The country has become ungovernable. Our parliament is not functioning. Our economy has been badly damaged.
And in the true spirit of dictatorship, Netanyahu, whose government remains impotent to stop the tsunami it unleashed, blames the protesters, the CIA, Biden, foreign interests, the European Union, the media. Anyone but himself.
On Monday, the government passed the first nail in the coffin of Israeli democracy, which eliminates judicial review – our most effective legislative check and balance mechanism.
The bill may actually be struck down by the very court it’s aiming to hobble.
But here’s the primary reason I remain optimistic: The sane majority of Israel will never bow down to a petty tyrant. Decent Israelis of all backgrounds will not agree to be governed against our will. We will not stop protesting.
Israel will remain, like the water cannon driver, of the people and for the people first. And, most importantly, when the dust settles and Netanyahu and his cronies have slithered off the stage in disgrace, we will not be caught off guard again.
Steven Greenberg is a Fort Wayne native and a Tel Aviv-based novelist and writer.