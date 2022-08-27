It’s no secret that we’re facing a labor shortage of skilled workers, both locally and nationally.
One of the biggest challenges community colleges face is the battle of “perceptions” – especially from parents – that the skilled trades are only a fallback option. Oftentimes parents get stuck on the idea that a four-year degree is the only choice and tend to push students away from the trades.
Because of this mindset, students often miss out on the rich diversity of high-demand, well-paying jobs that are available right here in northeast Indiana.
The latest employer workforce survey from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce indicates that 60% of Indiana employers have left jobs unfilled because they can’t find qualified candidates. That number is up from 45% in the previous year.
One of our partners, Local 166 (a Fort Wayne based plumbers and steamfitters union) is in critical need of plumbers, pipe fitters, welders and HVAC service technicians. They have 40 open positions and have been paying premiums to skilled laborers from neighboring counties because they don’t have enough qualified applicants.
This is only one of the numerous businesses that have reached out over the past several years seeking our graduates.
There are many pathways to a successful career, and I want students and parents to fully understand the value of two-year degrees or short-term certification programs available right here in northeast Indiana. One example is Aiden, who was a good student in high school and was encouraged by his family to attend a four-year college.
But he knew the minute he took a welding class that “office life” wasn’t going to be enough for him. The idea of problem-solving, fixing machines and completing different challenging tasks every day was too enticing.
He decided to apply to the Northeast Indiana FAME program while he was a senior in high school, was accepted and will graduate in May with an associate degree in industrial technology. After graduation, Aiden will have an opportunity for full-time employment with OmniSource as a maintenance technician, earning a competitive wage just two years after graduating from high school – and with no student loan debt.
Then there is Mariana, an alumnus who discovered her love for auto body repair while taking classes at her high school career center.
Mariana’s family actively discouraged her from pursuing this career and, because of their insistence, she took a year off from school to try to find a different path. But she couldn’t forget how much she loved to paint and fix cars, so after a year, she enrolled in our automotive technology program. After graduation, Mariana was immediately hired at an auto body shop, and dreams of one day running her own business.
These two real-life stories show that high-wage skilled trades jobs can be available to students just a year or two out of high school.
Students can find themselves working as a carpenter, electrician, aircraft maintenance technician, diesel technologist, massage therapist, phlebotomist, respiratory therapist – the list goes on.
What’s even better is that oftentimes these students are offered positions while they are still completing their coursework, and the hiring companies are willing to pay for them to continue and complete their education.
Parents want their children to be successful, and the skilled trades are a great choice for a stable and financially secure future.
Skilled workers aren’t just set up for stable employment during an uncertain economy; they’re set up for a great life after retirement.
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne programs open doors to these high-demand, high-wage jobs and a better future for the workforce of northeast Indiana.
Kim R. Barnett-Johnson is chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College – Fort Wayne/Warsaw.