Let’s take a minute to examine what we know about the Allen County Jail.
The jail has a rated capacity of 732 inmates. Ideally, it should be considered full at 80% of that number – which yields a practical capacity of 585 inmates. It has been operating for some time at more than 700 inmates. By any measure, it is overcrowded.
The Allen County commissioners and the sheriff have been successfully sued by a former inmate. In ruling on the case, federal Judge Damon Liechty has ordered them to do four things to resolve the inmates’ constitutional violations: provide a safe environment, staff the jail with sufficient personnel to make it safe, provide five hours of recreation a week and eliminate overcrowding.
The sheriff and commissioners must do this by putting in place a long-term solution, and demonstrate by mid- and short-term solutions how they will fulfill those orders.
The judge did not specify that new construction is required. He simply wanted to see how the commissioners were going to solve the problems he had identified.
Here’s the rub. The commissioners have said their only solution is new construction at a cost of $300-plus million. Even if they do the construction, the problem of overcrowding will still exist until 2027.
But what if there is another plan? It will not be their plan because they have publicly acknowledged they have only one.
Here is the other plan by the community: We will come together to show what we can do to overcome the commissioners’ “only solution.”
Phase one: To reduce the population to the 585 promised the judge from the 732 now there, the number of inmates that we need to reduce is 145.
We will thoroughly examine the jail population census released by the commissioners on Sept. 27. In it, there are 732 prisoners identified by charge, their status and how long they have been in jail.
There are 336 inmates who have been in the jail for more than a year. We will determine why they have not been released. They will have their cases prioritized with the goal of taking themselves and their families out of limbo. This will produce some fairly indeterminate number for now, but we will be attempting to allow these captives to at least have a future.
We will identify all inmates being held for another agency to be sent to that agency. It appears the number of inmates in this category alone is 160. Because we may not be able to obtain these reductions immediately, we will pursue a parallel track of case review.
When the census report is examined, it reveals real-life situations such as these: public intoxication, 345 days in jail; driving while license suspended (prior violation), 335 days; operating vehicle with suspended or revoked registration, 331 days; possession of marijuana or hashish, 331days; driving while suspended, 326 days; habitual traffic offender, 319 days; resisting law enforcement, 308 days; possession of paraphernalia, 307 days, etc.
Look these up for yourself at allencounty.us/jail. When you reach that page, click on jail census report.
These two steps alone will produce what the judge is ordering us to do. And it will be carried out without building a new jail.
One of the hidden elements to this jail debate is the income produced in holding prisoners. On an annualized basis, each jail bed is a source of income to the jail.
Each bed that holds an inmate is worth more than $1,000 per year of income to the jail because the inmate is charged for his/her phone use and commissary purchases. Typically, the sheriff’s office receives 50% of the gross sale dollars produced by the inmate.
With 732 (with overcrowding) beds, that yields close to $400,000. And 1,000 new beds would be anticipated to result in income of $500,000 from prisoners. Is this the way we want to operate our punishment system? It shouldn’t yield a profit.
Phase two: This is for the longer term but will also be immediately pursued.
We have identified 18 social service agencies we will work with. Their services range from providing food to counseling, to assistance with rent, utilities and medical and mental health. We will have the agencies commit to how many people they could accommodate additionally with their current resources.
The community will also lobby to increase the medical and mental health care, drug counseling and employment portion of the county’s operating budget.
In the short and long term, we are much better off putting money toward addressing these underlying issues than we are in new jail construction. The community plan is designed to put resources toward solving problems, not building new cages.
Sean Collentine of Fort Wayne is a father, grandfather, husband and concerned citizen.