In 2020, I proudly began serving as the 6th District’s City Council representative. At that time, I pledged to be a champion for the district and promised to work to bridge social and cultural gaps and encourage economic development.
During my first three years in office, the 6th District has experienced overall crime reduction, an improved feeling of community pride and made great strides toward positive economic development.
If Starbucks is any indication of economic potential – and it is – then the construction of a brand-new location at Southtown Centre points to a bright economic future. Whoever said “they” will never buy a $5 latte “over there” was mistaken.
Overall, I believe it is fair to say southeast Fort Wayne is seeing positive energy around growth and development that has not been seen in many years.
But as with any ecosystem, an economic ecosystem is a fragile balance of people and organizations that are interdependent. If one thing negatively affects a part of it, the rest may be thrown into chaos. This leads to my concerns about the proposed site for a new Allen County Jail.
I have heard many justifications for why residents in this corner of the county should bear the burden of the commissioners’ jail. Reasons such as, “we already own the land,” and “We had to respond to the judge’s timeline,” or “it would cost more to transport inmates if not within city limits.”
While these statements may be true to varying degrees, in no way are they reasonable justifications for the negative economic impact of the commissioners’ jail on southeast Fort Wayne’s growth.
New housing and commercial retail development feed off one another’s energy. When more rooftops go up, more businesses move in to serve new residents. In turn, more businesses lead to more people wanting to move into the area.
This energy in the economic ecosystem builds momentum that makes development easier over time. Moving the commissioners’ jail into the southeast quadrant would stunt that development and result in the community taking steps back, not forward.
Of course, I understand the commissioners have a heavy burden in determining where a new jail should be built.
Let’s face it, confronted with the same dilemma, every resident in the city would say “not in my backyard.”
Nonetheless, I strongly urge the commissioners to reconsider their proposed site. If what people perceive to be true amounts to their sense of reality, then locating the jail in southeast Fort Wayne adds to the negative perception of the area that residents and community leaders like me have worked hard to overcome.
It reinforces the view of our quadrant as a dumping ground for all things undesirable.
It signals that there is nothing or no one of much value there, so one more thing won’t hurt.
Well, if that is the rationale, I would ask they consider seriously the words of Martin Luther King Jr. He once said, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
If decisionmakers in both city and county government think that damage to the economic ecosystem in southeast Fort Wayne won’t be felt downtown and elsewhere, think again.
Sharon Tucker, a Democrat, represents the 6th District on Fort Wayne City Council.