The puzzlement of the Allen County Jail: How do we, as a community, solve the overcrowding problem that currently exists, which has led to a federal lawsuit and a judge’s order to the Allen County commissioners and sheriff to deal with this problem?
There are no enemies in this challenge regarding the solution. There are only people holding different viewpoints who are trying to understand and resolve jail overcrowding. That’s why everyone involved needs to talk honestly and openly regarding different ways to solve the problem.
The judge’s orders to solve overcrowding involve basically four requirements. Allen County must:
1) Provide a safe environment for pretrial detainees and prisoners confined in the Allen County Jail;
2) Provide sufficient staff in the jail to ensure prisoners receive adequate supervision;
3) Provide sufficient staff in the jail to ensure that all prisoners eventually have access to recreation outside their cell block for at least five one-hour periods per week; and
4) If there is no new construction, then cap the jail population at 732 inmates.
The judge has requested that these conditions be met by showing him the short- and long-term solutions the Allen County commissioners and sheriff have in mind. That meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the federal courtroom at 1300 S. Harrison St. It is my understanding that the public may attend but not speak.
What do the defendants have in mind? Their May 16 response stated that “new construction appears to be necessary to address the constitutional deficiencies.”
There are two potential plans mentioned in their response, A) “an entirely new jail for incarcerated prisoners, with up to 1,500 beds”; or B) “new construction for certain classifications of prisoners while maintaining some or all of the existing facility for other classifications, amounting to up to 1,500 beds.”
Plan A has a cost to Allen County taxpayers estimated at $300 million, creating an additional debt service of at least $20 million per year. For 20 years. Plan B is estimated at $25 million one time.
What do you think? Oh, weren’t you at the public hearing on Feb. 24? Too bad. But here is your bill for $20 million a year for the next 20 years – and I’ll bet you wish you had gone to that public hearing.
What about the defendants’ responsibilities? The sheriff has a different viewpoint than the commissioners.
The sheriff has to safely shepherd 800 men and women 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is a job that is highly demanding. Common sense says it is easier with fewer inmates. Let’s focus on that instead of more building.
The commissioners, on the other hand, are responsible for running county government operations except the justice system. They do not operate the jail.
However, they are defendants in the lawsuit because they are held accountable for providing a safe space for people accused of breaking the law. Their decision is about what to build, at what size and at what cost.
So, we have the named defendants (commissioners and sheriff), the federal judge and the plaintiffs. But we’re missing a key element, an open discussion with the taxpayers of Allen County.
What are we as a group willing to do to help solve this problem? There are any number of options that can be discussed and utilized. But they haven’t been revealed to this point.
Here is my proposal.
1) Hire an outside research consulting firm such as the Vera Institute of Justice. Have them analyze present jail conditions and population and provide us with their suggestions that don’t involve expanding the jail but, rather, reducing the population through alternative means.
Allen County paid for the Elevatus jail expansion study. Why not sponsor one with a different focus? Let’s more pointedly explore known alternatives such as split sentencing to relieve the present jail’s overcrowding.
2) There needs to be adequate annual funding for alternative solutions including mental health testing for incarcerents. Let’s help keep people out of jails rather than just build bigger jails. Jails are not a curative solution. They are a desperate solution.
3) We have to decide as a society how we’re going to deal realistically with drug users and drug sellers. We want a drug-free society, but it comes with a high cost. Re-examine our goals and reasoning and quit doing more of what we know isn’t working.
4) Insist that the State of Indiana take the prisoners who are convicted felons. We will no longer house them in our county jail as a matter of convenience for the state penal system. This is one of the reasons for current jail overcrowding.
5) Implement bail release systems such as the Bail Project. This program successfully operates in more than 25 cities throughout the country. It is a nonprofit that will cover bails due for people accused of crimes but not convicted.
The program has shown that accused people will show up for trials without having to personally pay bail bonds. Let’s stop punishing moneyless people who, under the Constitution, are still innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. They should not be held in jail simply because they are without funds to pay bail. We, the taxpayers, have overcrowded jails caused by pretrial detention of the poor.
We need to begin treating people as lawbreakers, not hardcore criminals. We have little to lose and everything to gain by taking a new approach. Let’s join together, and through our cooperative effort, change things for the better for all of us.
Sean Collentine of Fort Wayne is a father, grandfather, husband and concerned citizen.