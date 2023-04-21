The year was 2020. The debate that was waged: “what’s the problem with saying angry words? They’re just words, and words never hurt anyone.”
A compelling argument, one that we use when reasoning with our children when combating schoolyard bullies; the old “sticks and stones” ideology. It’s one I myself have drawn logic from when comforting a teary-eyed child; spoken words do not make truth, and the only power they have lies in the strength you give them.
This week we have been shown that this theory is dangerously wrong.
The overwhelming paranoia, the racist rhetoric, the conspiracy theories, the fake news coverage accompanied with the utter lack of accountability for reporting facts; all of it has, quite literally, exploded on our doorsteps this week.
The seeds that were nurtured, cultivated every minute, on the hour, in the 24-hour news cycle, are now blooming full and blinding in the deadly reactions from those who watched. Those who believed. Those who simply listened to the word.
Like a pandemic, it spreads, infectious.
A black teen, shot on a doorstep for ringing a doorbell.
Two cheerleaders shot, one seriously wounded, for mistaking a car after practice.
The wrong driveway turned around in, resulting in bullets, blood and death.
The list goes on, oh, how tall it towers, the count of children injured or killed regardless of the winds of “thoughts and prayers” flung their way.
How did we get here? When did the response to a doorbell become a shot to the head of a child?
When “sticks and stones” are replaced by “guns and bullets,” they not only hurt. They kill.
When we convinced ourselves that we could spew all the vile, angry scorn we wanted. That we could lie to back our political agendas because it was much more entertaining and compelling than the truth. When we valued the rights to our toys above our children, above our families, above life itself.
We instilled the suspicions, the delusions, the psychosis that the enemies were at the gate, all out to get people like you. We gave full descriptions, skin colors, countries of origin even. We terrified the listeners that they would be coming for them, the soulless creatures lacking morals or souls, and there would be no mercy given when they arrived.
Then we armed the listeners, to the teeth. The hairpin triggers in their shaking hands, we whispered and waited. And now they’ve sprouted.
We are reaping what we sowed; the bloody harvest from the fanatical seeds we planted all of those years ago is the result of allowing hate to grow rampant. For staying silent when we should have raised our voices to drown out the venomous mouths. For allowing ourselves to become complacent because it felt too big, too controversial, or that we could do so little. For equipping the forces of rage with the capacity that far exceeds the healing beyond our medical capacity to heal.
I ask you now; who will tend the garden as the weeds overflow? Who will create a soil that our children not only need not fear, but who can one day eat a harvest from? Who among us is willing to create the change to save our nation?
We are about to be suffocated by the might of our own vines. Yet every day we allow them to spread … and spread … and spread …
Jama Ross is a Fort Wayne resident.