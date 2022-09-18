Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and best-selling author Ron Suskind will be in Fort Wayne on Monday and will be at the Rifkin Campus (5200 Old Mill Road) at 7:30 p.m. to speak at the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne’s annual People of the Book Lecture Series which is free and open to the public.
In addition to his career as an author and journalist, Suskind is also founder of the Affinity Project, which has developed a service called Sidekicks. Sidekicks enables individuals with autism to communicate through their affinities as they weave video clips into conversations about social, emotional and practical matters.
The presence of Suskind in our community presents an opportunity to provide a Jewish view on addressing human disability. There are, however, several traditions in contemporary Jewish theology and practice.
In contemporary usage and in Webster’s dictionary, disability is defined as “a physical, mental, cognitive or development condition which impairs or interferes with or limits a person’s ability or capacity to engage in certain tasks or actions, or participate in typical daily activities.” A further definition is “a restriction, deficit or disadvantage.”
In Judaism, the Torah is the law of God as revealed to Moses and recorded in the first five books of the Hebrew scriptures. The Torah does not specifically address the broad concept of disability, although it does provide a basis for discerning Jewish attitudes in this realm.
Leviticus (19:14) warns against cursing the deaf or placing a stumbling block before the blind. Further, in a recent essay, “Disability matters within Judaism,” Faith Fogelman (who writes from a Reform Judaism perspective) reflects that the Torah contains many passages about justice and mercy.
She relates specifically: “Assisting is the fulfillment of justice, and Jewish tradition instructs us of an obligation to ensure equal access for all people toward full participation in religious and public life.” Because we are instructed “do not separate yourself from the community,” a corollary that follows is that we are to prevent anyone from being separated from the community.
That requires that we make accommodations to permit full inclusion for those who have limitations.
In her essay “Judaism, Spirituality and Disability,” Melinda Jones, who comes from an Orthodox tradition states: “One area of agreement between the different Jewish theologies is the centrality of ethical behavior. Judaism offers guidance for the way people without disabilities should treat or behave toward those with disabilities.
“First of all, people with disabilities must not be shamed or humiliated, but be treated with dignity and respect at all times. Each of us should value the lives of others, with or without disability, as we do our own. We must not make life harder for people with disabilities by ‘placing stumbling blocks’ in their paths, and should act to remove barriers to equality of which we are aware. ...
“Overall, people with disabilities are our ‘neighbors’ and we should treat them just as we would like to be treated.”
Jaki Schreier is executive director of the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne.