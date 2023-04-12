Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over former President Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York, made a $15 campaign contribution to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign on July 26, 2020. The inconsequential donation has opened the judge up to attacks of bias by those in the legal community.
A $15 donation is a bad look, even by some on the left.
On Wednesday, Pro Publica reported extensively on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a pattern of unlawful failures to disclose luxury travel accommodations and financial benefits given to him by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. One trip alone is estimated to have been worth $500,000.
But the disdain for the rule of law was bigger and brighter deep in the heart of Texas than anywhere else last week.
First, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk appears to have single-handedly rejuvenated the art of venue shopping in the federal judiciary. In Amarillo late Friday, he issued his expected ruling, or overruling, of FDA approval of the abortion drug, mifepristone. The FDA approved the drug 21 years ago, and the rate of adverse incidents from the drug’s use has been “miniscule.”
The ruling is fraught with problems, also as expected, according to the Texas Tribune. Experts say the legal issues with his ruling include, “misstated science, a long-expired statute of limitations, and a lack of standing.” The plaintiffs were not even patients who had used the drug and suffered any sort of complication, making the necessary claim of harm unsatisfied.
That’s right. A known anti-abortion judge in Texas issued a ruling designed to ban the most commonly used method of abortion, for the entire country, simply because he felt like it.
Part two of Friday in Texas was a doozy. In Austin, Daniel Perry was found guilty of murder in the killing of Garrett Foster during a Black Lives Matter demonstration on July 25, 2020. Perry had driven his car into the crowd, instigating the incident that led to him shooting Foster, who was also armed.
On Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his intent to issue a pardon to Perry. Apparently, Abbott believes the state’s “stand your ground” law allowed Perry to kill Foster.
That’s right. The current Texas governor believes a white man can justifiably stand his ground by driving to whatever ground he wants to call “his,” then stand and fire.
All of this happened after what I thought would be the biggest judicial news of the week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Remember that? So much has happened since then.
On Tuesday, liberal Judge Janet Prostasiewicz defeated conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly. The liberal stands for a woman’s right to choose and an end to partisan gerrymandering. The conservative was on the other side of those things but didn’t want to say it out loud. The liberal won by 11 points.
Aside from yet another voter response hostile toward last summer’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, it also marks the end of the era of judicial nominees claiming to be objective and impartial on issues such as abortion.
Good. I was getting tired of U.S. Supreme Court nominees lying about it anyway.
That’s quite a week for the American legal system. And so many people thought the week before, when a former president was criminally indicted for the first time, was a big deal. What a yawner that turned out to be.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.